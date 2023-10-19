On October 19, 2023, Ducati officially introduced the newest member of the Multistrada family, the 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS. Featuring up-spec parts aimed at performance and weight reduction, the new bike was planned by the Bologna-based manufacturer as a bike to strike a fine balance between superbike performance and touring capability.

The Engine

Inside the 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS, you’ll find the 1,103 Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine. While the other Multistrada V4s get the Granturismo engine, the RS is the sole member of the Multi family to utilize the same V4 found in the Panigale and Streetfighter.

Total claimed maximum horsepower is 180 at 13,500 rpm (that’s 2,000 RPM above the V4 GT engine), with 87 pound-feet of torque at 9,500 rpm. Bore and stroke are 81mm by 53.5mm, and the compression ratio is 14 to one.

This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox fitted with a Ducati up and down quickshifter. Incidentally, if you’re a big fan of Ducatis with dry clutches, the Multistrada V4 RS has an STM Evo-SBK dry clutch to make that special sound you know and love (and of course, also offer great performance).

Gallery: 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS

10 Photos

Suspension, Brakes, Wheels, and Tires

Suspension consists of a 48mm Öhlins fully adjustable front fork with titanium nitride (TiN) treatment, as well as an Öhlins TTX36 fully adjustable monoshock in the rear. The full suspension at both ends is electronically adjustable with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0. There’s also an aluminum single-sided swingarm in the rear.

Braking is done by a pair of radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc four-piston, two-pad calipers up front, along with a pair of 330mm semi-floating brake discs. The front brake also gets a radial master cylinder. In the rear, you’ll find a single Brembo two-piston floating caliper and a 265mm brake disc. Cornering ABS is standard.

The wheels are a pair of 17-inch forged Marchesini alloys, and they come wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa rubber.

Dimensions

The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS has a 1,592mm (62.7-inch) wheelbase. Rake is 25.75 degrees and trail is 120mm (4.7 inches).

Ducati also says that its combined weight-saving measures taken on the Multistrada V4 RS make this the lightest Multistrada ever, weighing a total of 6.6 pounds (or 3 kilograms) less than the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. Although Ducati doesn’t list either a curb or a dry weight in its spec sheet for the Multi V4 RS, simple math tells us that its weight is around 520-521 pounds, since the V4 Pikes Peak weighs 527 pounds.

Stock seat height on the 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is adjustable and is between 33.1 inches and 33.9 inches (or 840mm and 860mm). A low seat accessory is also available, which lowers the seat to between 31.9 inches and 32.7 inches (or 810mm and 830mm).

Special Features

The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS integrates a carbon fiber front mudguard, hand guards specifically designed for the V4 RS, heat shields and front beak. Additionally, the V4 RS gets a new titanium subframe. On its own, this change in componentry lowered the weight by 5.5 pounds (or 2.5 kilograms) as compared to the one found on other members of the Multi family. The V4 RS also gets a new compact battery to further contribute to the overall weight reduction.

Ergonomics are also sportier than on the base Multi V4, as well. The foot pegs are placed higher up and further back, leading the rider to a more aggressively tucked position to increase lean angle going through corners. Additionally, the handlebar is now directly affixed to the top triple clamp, and has a sportier position and shape as compared to the standard Multi V4.

Electronics

The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display. It gets four power modes (Full, High, Medium, and Low), as well as traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and the aforementioned up and down quickshifting. Together, different settings of these characteristics are combined into four Ride Modes: Race, Sport, Touring, and Urban. The Multistrada V4 RS also gets a Full Power Mode, which is new to the Multistrada family.

Color, Pricing, and Availability

The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS gets a new Iceberg White livery with MotoGP-derived graphics. Since Ducati is a manufacturer that sells in multiple markets, pricing and availability will vary by region.

In the US, the MSRP for the 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS starts at $37,995. In Canada, it starts at $41,995.

If you are located in a region that is not the US or Canada, your best bet for the most accurate pricing and availability information is to reach out to your local authorized Ducati dealer.