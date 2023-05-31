The Ducati Panigale V4 S is already one of the most potent sportbikes out there. The weapon of choice of both sporty street riders and diehard track aficionados alike, this bike could best be described as a superbike for the street. All that being said, the Panigale V4 S' more exclusive sibling takes performance to a whole new level.

We're talking about the Panigale V4 R, a street-legal, homologation special, produced in conjunction with the House of Borgo Panigale's WorldSBK initiatives. The 2023 Panigale V4 R generates 218 horsepower at 15,500 rpm. However, Ducati has enhanced the bike by raising the maximum revs to 16,500 rpm in 6th gear, aiming to attain a higher top speed on straight sections of the track. Additionally, the introduction of a new racing exhaust, in conjunction with specially formulated fuel developed by Shell, enables the upgraded Panigale V4 R to achieve an impressive peak power output of 240.5 horsepower.

Ducati has implemented innovative features to enhance the additional power of the Panigale V4 R. The use of gun-drilled titanium connecting rods and DLC-coated pistons contributes to this boost, which is a groundbreaking achievement for a road bike, despite being commonly found in MotoGP machines and Formula 1 race cars. Furthermore, Ducati has introduced a new piston geometry that significantly reduces inertia and shaves off five grams in weight.

To complement the enhanced capabilities, new engine modes have been introduced alongside the existing package. The new modes, namely Full and Low, offer distinct riding experiences. The Full mode unleashes the full power of the V4 R, providing riders with the maximum performance potential. On the other hand, the Low mode limits the power to 160 horsepower, creating a more subdued and "relaxed" riding experience, particularly suitable for road use.

Ducati has made several additional enhancements to the 2023 Panigale V4 R. The Ducati Quick Shift system has been revised to enable smoother shifts during both partial and full throttle applications. While maintaining the trusted Ohlins suspension, the NPX25/30 pressurized fork now offers an increased travel of five millimeters, improving overall suspension performance. To enhance agility, Ducati has raised the swingarm pivot position, resulting in a 20-millimeter increase in rear height. Another notable addition is the larger 17-liter fuel tank, allowing for longer rides without the need for frequent refueling.

Just launched in the Malaysian market, the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R will be particularly attractive to sportbike enthusiasts with tons of cash to spare. Indeed, this machine will be perfectly at home tackling the corners at the Sepang International Circuit, one of the most popular FIM circuits in Asia. As for the price, well, the Panigale V4 R is perfect for you if you have RM 458,900 (around $100,000 USD) burning a hole in your pocket.