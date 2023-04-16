CFMOTO, along with plenty of other brands in the Philippines has made its mark at one of the country’s biggest motorcycle shows, the Makina Moto Show. The Chinese brand in the Philippines has made big waves by launching its middleweight sport naked streetfighter to many eager Filipinos.

The 800 NK has been making headlines wherever it went. CFMOTO has been making waves with its 800cc models with the 800 MT marking the first time that the KTM-acquired 799cc 285-degree parallel twin was used in a production model. Now, the motor made its way into the chassis of a road-going naked bike, to the delight of consumers in the region.

While it’s easy to write off the 800 NK as a twin of the KTM 790 Duke, it’s not the same as its Austrian cousin. Specifications for the engine are around the same ballpark with 100.8 horsepower and 59.7 pound-feet of torque (81 Newton meters). On top of that, CFMOTO boasts of its 220 kilometers per hour top speed, which is about 136.7 miles per hour in imperial.

Tipping the scales at just 410 pounds, there’s no doubt that it’s a lightweight beast of a middleweight. CFMOTO thoughtfully equipped the Philippine-spec model with KYB adjustable suspension in the front and in the rear. Braking duties are handled by a set of J.Juan calipers and brake masters in the front and in the rear.

Adding a little more flash to the pan is a large eight-inch full-color TFT panel for its gauge cluster that even includes smartphone pairing as one of its features. The Philippines will get to enjoy only one trim level of the 800 NK, and it appears that the model that the South East Asian country gets has all the top-shelf stuff.

The price of the model in the country is set at P488,800 PHP, or at about $8,842 USD given current exchange rates. In the Philippine market, the model is one of the best values in the market given the prices of its other rivals.

Gallery: CFMOTO 800NK

7 Photos

Other markets like Italy, have already opened up the pre-order books for this model, and prices are also going to hit around the $8,500 USD to $9,000 USD mark. No word yet on when the CFMOTO 800 NK will hit dealers stateside, but it’ll be one heck of a bargain if it does end up coming to U.S. shores.