Chinese Manufacturer CFMOTO Presents The 800 MT Explore Edition

Ever since entering a partnership with KTM, there has been a noticeable bump in the technology and performance of CFMOTO’s machines. CFMOTO doesn’t keep the fact that it uses KTM tech in its bikes a secret, and it seems to be working for them, especially when it comes to building a strong global presence. Indeed, when it comes to Chinese-made motorbikes, CFMOTO is considered as one of the best.

That being said, CFMOTO has been innovating its model ranges across multiple disciplines of motorcycling. We recently talked about the brand new 800 NK making use of technology from the KTM 790 Duke. This time around, CFMOTO has presented an updated version of the 800 MT adventure bike called the Explore Edition. Touted as the range-topping model in the 800 MT lineup, the Explore Edition brings quite a lot of interesting features to the table, as well as a few refinements that make it a better long-distance tourer.

To start with, CFMOTO has equipped the 800 MT Explore Edition with a sophisticated blind spot monitoring system powered by radar sensors at the back of the motorcycle. This makes lane changes, especially at night and in low visibility conditions, much safer. To accommodate the radar system, the 800 MT Explore Edition has been fitted with a bigger TFT screen now measuring eight inches. The unit is now touchscreen, and comes with Bluetooth connectivity and voice control.

On the performance side of the equation, the 800 MT Explore Edition has been beefed up for off-road excursions with a set of dual-sport tires from Michelin. The electronics have also been tweaked, more specifically the traction control system, for a smoother, more seamless ride. Apart from that, the powertrain remains the same. The 800 MT is powered by an iteration of the KTM LC8C engine, albeit differing in tuning. For the 800 MT, it pumps out 95 horsepower and 54 pound-feet of torque. Braking hardware consists of J.Juan hardware, with two 320-millimeter rotors up front, and a single 260-millimeter rotor at the rear.

At present, CFMOTO has yet to announce the pricing for the 800 MT Explore Edition, though it’s expected to command a premium when compared to the Sport and Tourinbversions. For reference, the 800 MT Sport retails for 9,990 Euros, or approximately $10,689 USD. Meanwhile, the more premium Touring variant carries an 11,990-Euro price tag, which is the equivalent of $12,830 USD.