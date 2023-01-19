CFMOTO Expected To Launch 700 CL-X Adventure In Europe In 2023

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMOTO has released quite a number of impressive motorcycles for the global market in recent years. In the Asian, European, and Australian markets in particular, models like the NK series of naked bikes, as well as the more recently released CL-X neo-retro lineup, have gained quite a lot of popularity.

For the 2023 model-year, CFMOTO is releasing yet another addition to its neo-retro CL-X range in the form of the 700 CL-X Adventure. As the name suggests, it's a retro-style scrambler with a pinch of off-road capability afforded by taller ground clearance and dual-sport rubber. Other than that, it's based off the same platform as the 700 CL-X Heritage.

Powering the 700 CL-X Adventure is a 693cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with an output of 70 horsepower and 43 lb-ft of torque. Power is then sent to the rear wheel via a chain-driven six-speed manual transmission. Unlike its more premium Sport variant, the Adventure misses out on Brembo brakes and adjustable suspension. Instead, it's rocking a J.Juan floating disc brake up front and a single solid disc at the rear, dual-channel ABS as-standard, of course.

Apart from the taller ground clearance and dual-purpose rubber, the 700 CL-X Adventure also packs styling cues more akin to that of an ADV machine. For instance, a high fender gives off proper retro enduro vibes. There's also a pretty tall windscreen and built-in pannier racks which are stylized to feature the brand's CL-X logo. Overall, the CL-X is a rather hefty machine, tipping the scales at 203 kilograms with its 13-liter fuel tank topped up. That said, don't expect to be shredding technical singletracks or landing massive jumps with this scrambler.

As for pricing and availability, CFMOTO has released the 700 CL-X Adventure in the European market for a retail price of 7,590 Euros, or approximately $8,194 USD. The bike is expected to go on sale either in the first or second quarter of 2023, although CFMOTO has yet to announce the bike's exact availability.