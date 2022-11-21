Anchored by a strategic partnership with KTM, China’s CFMoto has made steady inroads into the European market in recent years. The marque even debuted several models in North America in 2022. Those ambitious initiatives won’t cease in 2023 either, with CFMoto recently revealing its new 300 CL-X retro roadster for Europe’s ever-popular beginner segment.

If the throwback retro bike looks familiar, that’s because it bares a marked resemblance to the firm’s 700 CL-X middleweight model. The 300 variant is even closer to the Asia-exclusive 250 CL-X, though. Based on CFMoto’s 300NK, the nostalgic naked bike houses a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 292cc single-cylinder engine that whips up 27.9 horsepower (at 8,500 rpm) and 18.4 lb-ft of torque (at 7,000 rpm).

Gallery: 2023 CMoto 300 CL-X

5 Photos

Mated to a six-speed transmission, that trusty thumper slots into a tubular steel trellis frame as a stressed member. CFMoto complements those core components with a 37mm USD fork and a preload-adjustable rear shock. The 17-inch wheels come with a radially-mounted caliper clamping a 292mm disc up front while a 220mm rear rotor provides a modicum of braking force. Fortunately, dual-channel Continental ABS governs both ends of the 300 CL-X.

The model further appeals to beginners thanks to its 31.3-inch seat height and 342-pound wet weight. A 53.7-inch wheelbase certainly doesn’t hurt the CL-X's nimble nature in mid-day traffic or twisty canyon roads. All the while, a 3.8-gallon gas tank opens the neo-retro weekend getaways as well.

Despite just joining the small-capacity fray, the 300 CL-X comes standard with tech and mechanical upgrades such as a slipper and assist clutch and all-around LED lighting. Similar to the brand’s 250 CL-X, the 300 trim will come in Nebula White and Nebula Black color options.

CFMoto sends the 300 CL-X to Europe with a big target on A2 license holders. Still, the company has yet to reveal the model’s MSRP. With the 300NK retailing for €3,690 ($3,800 USD), we expect the vintage-inspired roadster to hit dealerships with a similar price tag.