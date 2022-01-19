CFMoto Pulls The Covers Off The New 250 CL-X Neo-Retro Roadster

The 250 CL-X is a new 250cc neo-retro roadster from Chinese manufacturer CFMoto. This new motorcycle is essentially based on the CFMoto 250 NK, a stylish, small-displacement naked bike. The majority of the underpinnings have been retained, while the NK's sharp modern bodywork has been replaced with more rounded neo-retro forms. It serves as the entry-level option to the company’s CL-X range, fronted by the 700 CL-X series.

The 250 CL-X has made its debut in the Indian market. Predominantly, it takes the form of its bigger siblings thanks to similar styling cues. For starters, there's a classic round headlamp surrounded by a distinctive X-shaped DRL. The fuel tank and tail portion are well-matched, and the stepped seat gives it a sporty aesthetic. Like the 250 NK, it is powered by a 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 28hp and 16 ft-lbs of torque. It features on-the-fly riding modes, as well as a slipper clutch for added convenience on city rides.

Another area where the CL-X differs from the NK is ergonomics, with the CL-X adopting a somewhat more upright riding position than the NK, which adopts a slightly more aggressive streetfighter stance. An upside-down fork and monoshock from KYB are used for suspension, while disc brakes are equipped on both ends. Full-LED lighting, digital instrumentation, and dual-channel ABS are among the features. Furthermore, given CFMoto’s model lineups in certain markets, it wouldn't be surprising if it released a larger version in the form of the 300 CL-X, which would be powered by the 292cc engine we find in the 300SR sportbike.

Even in the international market, CFMoto has yet to disclose the price of the 250 CL-X. The motorcycle is scheduled to debut in Asia, most likely in Malaysia and Indonesia. Meanwhile, we're more likely to see this bike built on the 300NK platform in markets like India, the Philippines, and Australia. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, the Yezdi Scrambler, the Honda CB350RS, and even the new Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be among its competitors in the small-displacement neo-retro segment.