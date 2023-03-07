It's no secret that Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has leveraged on KTM's technology in recent years, and to much success. At present, the 800MT adventure bike has proven a formidable player in the middleweight adventure bike segment, bringing its A-game to bigger, more established players from Japanese and European manufacturers.

It was a well-known fact that the CFMoto 800 MT was just the start of a range of models built atop KTM's LC8C platform, and now, the 800 NK naked streetfighter takes centerstage as it goes up against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple, Ducati Monster, and Yamaha MT-09. Unveiled in all its glory in February, 2023, CFMoto has been quick to act, and has now opened orders for the sharp naked bike in Europe starting with Italy. The price? A highly attractive $8,430 USD (7,890 Euros).

In the old continent, at least, CFMoto will be offering the 800NK in two trim levels—the standard version and the "High-End" variant. Regardless of your model of choice, the CFMoto 800NK is decked out in some really impressive componentry—much fancier than what its price tag would suggest. For starters, it comes with keyless ignition, a quickshifter, and a large, eight-inch, full-color, TFT instrument cluster. The dashboard is equipped with a multimedia system and smartphone pairing, too.

On the performance side of the story, the CFMoto 800NK is equipped with a well-known powerplant—a 799cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine also known as the LC8C. On the 800NK, it's tuned to churn out 99 horsepower—a few ponies down from KTM's own 790 Duke, but hey, that's probably part of the agreement between KTM and CFMoto. The 800NK also sports adjustable front and rear suspension, J.Juan dual disc brakes and a single disc at the back, and of course, sharp, aggressive bodywork and LED lights that are characteristics of CFMoto's NK range of naked bikes.

As mentioned earlier, the standard version of the 800NK retails for $8,430 USD, or 7,890 Euros in local currency. The more premium version, meanwhile, will set you back $9,072 USD, or 8,490 Euros.