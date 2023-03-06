Here in the States, AMA Supercross keeps racing fans satiated through the cold winter months. As global race series like the Superbike World Championship (WSBK) and MotoGP get up and running between February and March, dirt bike fans gain even more bar-banging action when the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season kicks off on March 11, 2023.
On that date, the world’s best riders will take to the starting gate for the Grand Prix of Patagonia in Villa La Angostura, Argentina. The teams will then return to Europe for eight straight rounds. The Sardegna Grand Prix (March 25, 2023) opens the European leg and ends the racing in the month of March.
The MXGP of Switzerland (April 9, 2023) starts April on the right foot while defending champ Tim Gasjer aims to return to competition at Italy’s MXGP of Trentino on April 15, 2023. From there, the competition really heats up, with riders traveling to Portugal (April 29, 2023), Spain (May 6, 2023), and France (May 20, 2023) before the month of June.
Latvian (June 3, 2023) and German (June 10, 2023) Grands Prix will bring the European stint to a close, with MXGP heading to Indonesia for the Sumbawa GP on June 24, 2023, and the Lombok GP on July 1, 2023. A second European leg then begins at the Czech Republic GP on July 15, 2023. The Grands Prix of Flanders/Belgium (July 22, 2023), Finland (July 29, 2023), Sweden (August 12, 2023), and the Netherlands (August 19, 2023) constitute the rest of the five-race stretch.
The racing series finishes strong in September with the Turkey Grand Prix on September 2, 2023, the MXGP of Vietnam on September 16, 2023, and the Grand Prix of Great Britain on September 30, 2023.
The 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship schedule follows below:
- 11 March 2023 - MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina (Villa La Angostura, Argentina)
- 25 March 2023 - MXGP of Sardegna (Riola Sardo, Italy)
- 9 April 2023 - MXGP of Switzerland (Frauenfeld, Switzerland)
- 15 April 2023 - MXGP of Trentino (Pietramurata, Italy)
- 29 April 2023 - MXGP of Portugal (Agueda, Portugal)
- 6 May 2023 - MXGP of Spain (intu Xanadú - Arroyomolinos, Spain)
- 20 May 2023 - MXGP of France (Villars sous Ecot, France)
- 3 June 2023 - MXGP of Latvia (Kegums, Latvia)
- 10 June 2023 - MXGP of Germany (Teutschenthal, Germany)
- 24 June 2023 - MXGP of Sumbawa (Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia)
- 1 July 2023 - MXGP of Lombok (Lombok, Indonesia)
- 15 July 2023 - MXGP of Czech Republic (Loket, Czechia)
- 22 July 2023 - MXGP of Flanders (Lommel, Belgium)
- 29 July 2023 - MXGP of Finland (Hyvinkää, Finland)
- 12 August 2023 - MXGP of Sweden (Uddevalla, Sweden)
- 19 August 2023 - MXGP of The Netherlands (Arnhem, Netherlands)
- 2 September 2023 - MXGP of Turkiye (Afyonkarahisar, Turkey)
- 16 September 2023 - MXGP of Vietnam (Thanh Hoa, Viet Nam)
- 30 September 2023 - MXGP of Great Britain (Matterley Basin, United Kingdom)
Sources: Moto-Station, MXGP, Honda Racing Team