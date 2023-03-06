Here in the States, AMA Supercross keeps racing fans satiated through the cold winter months. As global race series like the Superbike World Championship (WSBK) and MotoGP get up and running between February and March, dirt bike fans gain even more bar-banging action when the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season kicks off on March 11, 2023.

On that date, the world’s best riders will take to the starting gate for the Grand Prix of Patagonia in Villa La Angostura, Argentina. The teams will then return to Europe for eight straight rounds. The Sardegna Grand Prix (March 25, 2023) opens the European leg and ends the racing in the month of March.

The MXGP of Switzerland (April 9, 2023) starts April on the right foot while defending champ Tim Gasjer aims to return to competition at Italy’s MXGP of Trentino on April 15, 2023. From there, the competition really heats up, with riders traveling to Portugal (April 29, 2023), Spain (May 6, 2023), and France (May 20, 2023) before the month of June.

Latvian (June 3, 2023) and German (June 10, 2023) Grands Prix will bring the European stint to a close, with MXGP heading to Indonesia for the Sumbawa GP on June 24, 2023, and the Lombok GP on July 1, 2023. A second European leg then begins at the Czech Republic GP on July 15, 2023. The Grands Prix of Flanders/Belgium (July 22, 2023), Finland (July 29, 2023), Sweden (August 12, 2023), and the Netherlands (August 19, 2023) constitute the rest of the five-race stretch.

The racing series finishes strong in September with the Turkey Grand Prix on September 2, 2023, the MXGP of Vietnam on September 16, 2023, and the Grand Prix of Great Britain on September 30, 2023.

The 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship schedule follows below: