Slovenian motocross star Tim Gasjer has dominated the FIM Motocross World Championships over the past decade. After seizing the MX2 title in 2015, number 243 won the MXGP crown in his rookie season. Over the past eight years, he’s captured five titles (one MX2 and four MXGP).

Gasjer notched yet another championship in 2022, and hopes to defend his throne in 2023. Unfortunately, a crash in the Italian International Championship at Arco di Trento may sideline the defending champ for the first three rounds of the 2023 calendar.

"Team HRC's Tim Gajser crashed in the second heat of the Italian International Championship at Arco di Trento, landing heavily after a big jump, having to be taken off the track by doctors,” Honda stated in a press release. “After a full checkup in the hospital, it was discovered that Gajser has a broken right femur and will now need to have surgery to repair the injury.

“Once this has occurred it will be easier to determine a timeline for his return, but at this time we wish Tiga all the best with her surgery and hope he soon returns to full health. Gajser had just finished second in the first moto at the Trentino track and had used the Italian series as a warm-up before the start of the 2023 MXGP World Championship, where he would look to defend his fifth world title win of 2022."

After transporting Gasjer to a local hospital, doctors immediately operated on the Honda rider’s broken femur. Despite sustaining compound fractures to his leg, Gasjer hopes to return to the MXGP starting gate by the Grand Prix of Trentino on April 15-16, 2023. Of course, the reigning champ will have to play catch up by that time, but with 20 rounds on the 2023 schedule, the motocross champ still has a chance at retaining his crown.