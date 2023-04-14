What kinds of adventures do you have planned in 2023? As the new riding season dawns in the colder parts of the US, CFMOTO is quietly rolling out two new middleweight adventure options to consider. The 2023 CFMOTO Ibex 800 S and Ibex 800 T are here. We can’t say for sure how hard they’re channeling the animal inspiration for their model names, here’s what we can tell you about both Ibex 800 variants.

Like many OEMs that make adventure bikes, CFMOTO recognizes that there are different kinds of adventures—and different kinds of adventure riders. Therefore, the Ibex 800 S is aimed more at road-going adventurers, while the Ibex 800 T tips the scales in a more off-road adventure direction.

Both Ibex 800s are powered by CFMOTO’s liquid-cooled, 799cc parallel twin engine, with bore and stroke of 88mm x 65.7mm. It makes a claimed 94 horsepower at 9,000 rpm, alongside 56.8 pound-feet of torque at 7,500 rpm. It’s mated to a six-speed transmission with slipper clutch on both bikes.

Gallery: 2023 CFMOTO Ibex 800 S and T

19 Photos

Suspension and brakes are the same on both Ibex 800s, as well. They both get a 160mm upside-down fork from KYB, which is fully adjustable. In the rear, they get a 150mm KYB monoshock that offers adjustable preload and rebound. The braking system is provided by J. Juan, and consists of radially-mounted four-piston calipers up front with a pair of 320mm discs, along with a two-piston floating caliper in the rear and a 260mm disc. Both Ibex 800s also get standard and cornering ABS.

What are the differences between the two? While both Ibex 800s get a 19-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch wheel in the rear, the 800 S gets alloy wheels while the 800 T gets more off-road-ready spoked wheels. Both bikes get LED lighting (including fog lights on both), a 7-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, throttle-by-wire, two ride modes (sport and rain), cruise control, and an adjustable windscreen. To those features, the 800 T also adds a center stand, heated grips, heated seat, a quickshifter, a USB port, and a 12-volt DC outlet.

Interestingly, according to CFMOTO, the dimensions and weight between the 800 S and 800 T remain exactly the same. Both have a five-gallon fuel tank, both weigh 509 pounds at the curb without luggage, or 546 pounds at the curb with all three hard boxes (two panniers and a top box) installed. Seat height is 32.5 inches.

The 2023 CFMOTO Ibex 800 S is available in your choice of two colorways in the American market: Nebula Black and Twilight Blue. Go for the Ibex 800 T instead, and your sole 2023 color option is Twiligth Blue. MSRP for the Ibex 800 S starts at $9,499, while MSRP for the Ibex 800 T starts at $10,499.