Fans of middleweight sportbikes in the US have another new option with the official launch of the 2023 CFMOTO 450 SS. For not much more than the cost of most new minimotos in the modern era, sportbike fans can get their hands on a brand-new machine with clean, modern styling, at a cost that won’t break the bank.

The 2023 CFMOTO 450 SS is powered by a 450cc, dual overhead cam, liquid-cooled parallel twin engine with bore and stroke of 77mm x 55.2mm. It makes a claimed 50 horsepower at 9,500 rpm, alongside 28.8 pound-feet of torque at 7,600 rpm. It has a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Suspension consists of an upside-down fork up front and a multi-link suspension in the rear, with no adjustability explicitly mentioned at either end. Braking is handled by a single Brembo M40 radially mounted, four-piston caliper up front with a 320mm disc, and a floating single-piston caliper in the rear with a 220mm disc. Continental ABS comes standard. The 450 SS rolls on a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels.

As you’d probably expect from a bike in this class, it’s not particularly fancy—it's just here to be a sportbike and give you a fun time on your everyday rides. Features include full LED lighting all around, as well as a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. You’ll need to download the CFMOTO Ride App on your smartphone of choice to connect, but that idea is a pretty standard one across OEMs in the early 2020s, so it’s to be expected.

Styling is crisp, clean, and very modern, as you’d probably expect from CFMOTO. This little 450 even has a pair of aerodynamic winglets located to either side of the headlights, with a contrasting outline of blue or red standing out against the black that makes up the majority of the winglet’s construction. While we can’t tell you what the riding experience is like at this point, it’s hard to find fault with the styling choices made here.

The 2023 CFMOTO 450 SS comes in your choice of two colorways: Nebula White, which is primarily white with some black and electric blue accents, and Zircon Black, which has gray and red accents. MSRP on this bike starts at $5,499 in the US market, exclusive of freight, setup, and all other charges.