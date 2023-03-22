Motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto is undoubtedly one of the few brands from the China that has been doing things right in the global motorcycle market. Apart from having a range of affordable yet impressively performing models, the brand has also teamed up with KTM for the development of certain models.

Indeed, CFMoto's aggressive expansion across the global market makes it clear that it's hitting the nail on the head with its new models. We've seen it with the 790 Adventure-derived 800MT, as well as the neo-retro 700 CL-X roadsters. One of the most recent additions to CFMoto's global lineup is the 450SR sportbike, and it's just made its way to the Malaysian market.

At first glance, the 450SR seems to fit the mold of most entry-level sportbikes of its displacement class. However, closer inspection of this small sportbike reveals that it has aspirations of punching well above its weight class. First off, let's look at the engine. Unlike the anemic 180-degree configurations found in other entry-level machines, the 450SR sports a parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft.

With a total displacement of 450cc, liquid-cooling, and electronic fuel-injection, this compact engine pumps out 47 horsepower at 9,500 rpm, and 28 pound-feet of torque at 7,600 rpm. It also gets a six-speed manual transmission with a slipper clutch.

Other features that distinguish it from its Japanese competitors are premium suspension components consisting of 37-millimeter inverted forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock. The brakes are pretty decent, too, and consist of a Brembo radial caliper up front mated to a 320-millimeter rotor. At the back, it's rocking a single-piston unit with a 220-millimeter rotor equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard.

In the Malaysian market, the CFMoto 450SR sportbike retails for RM 28,888, or the equivalent of $6,455 USD. The bike is now offered in all CFMoto dealers in the country, and is available in Black and White colorways.