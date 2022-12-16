Yamaha Presents The Futuristic Augur Scooter In Taiwan

Yamaha has just released a striking new scooter specific to the Taiwanese market. It’s called the Augur, and it’s quite possibly the most futuristic model to come out of the Japanese manufacturer’s scooter lineup in recent years. It’s packing a lot of futuristic features, all of which are accentuated by its radical styling. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

Right off the bat, the Yamaha Augur’s unique styling turns heads. It makes use of a unique, edgy design full of angular sections, giving it an otherworldly aesthetic. Yamaha describes the styling as a combination of stylish and intelligent. Up front, the headlights get an arrow shape, while the front bodywork is slim and pointy. Furthermore, Yamaha has incorporated body panels with different textures—some smooth and glossy, while others textured and matte—to give the scooter a more unique look.

As for technology, Yamaha throws in all of its latest and greatest tech features such as a nifty Y-LLA, or Yamaha Lean Light Assist feature, which, as the name suggests, is a fancy way of calling corning lights. What’s even cooler is that the LED headlight can change color depending on weather conditions and rider preference. It isn’t some gaudy party trick, either. The headlight can be toggled from white—for use in city road conditions with clear skies, to warm white—for better visibility in fog and rain.

Other features include a full-color LCD display with built-in navigation. As with most modern two-wheelers, you even have the option to pair your smartphone to the scooter to access features such as onboard diagnostics and ride stats. Last but not least, the Augur retains city-focused scooter functionality. A broad saddle enables comfortable riding, even with a passenger, while a flat floor board allows you to confidently plant your feet wherever you find it most comfortable. There’s also ample under-seat storage, but don’t expect to get as much room compared to bigger maxi-scooters.

On the performance side of things, the Yamaha Augur is powered by the tried and tested 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single cylinder engine found in many other Yamaha commuters. The engine is similar to what we find in the Yamaha NMAX maxi-scooter, as well as the YZF-R15 and MT-15 in other Asian markets. It sends power to the rear wheel via a standard CVT, and even has a traction control system to ensure added safety on wet city roads.

Gallery: Yamaha Presents The Futuristic Augur Scooter In Taiwan