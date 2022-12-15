Harley-Davidson does things differently; Always has, (probably) always will. For example, while most motorcycle manufacturers scrambled to showcase their latest lineups and brand-new models at EICMA 2022, the Motor Company remained aloof. With all the hubbub settling down from Milan, it looks like Harley’s finally stepping into the spotlight.

The Bar and Shield will reveal its 2023 motorcycle lineup on January 18, 2023. The announcement will stream live at 10 a.m. CST on Harley-Davidson's website. Presenters won’t just unveil the first wave of 2023 Hogs but also highlight the brand’s new accessories and gear.

During the event, the firm will also divulge details about the first annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 13-16, 2023. While we can confidently forecast music, food, and entertainment at the 120th-anniversary celebration, Harley will expand on the event’s schedule, venues, ticket packages, and lodging.

“2023 marks the 120th Anniversary of Harley-Davidson during which we’ll honor our rich heritage, celebrate with our fans and riding community, and reveal our newest motorcycles and product offerings,” revealed Harley-Davidson President and CEO Jochen Zeitz. “Please join us as we kick off our 120th Anniversary with exciting new model introductions and a peek at what we have in store for the landmark year ahead.”

The news comes during a time of transition for H-D. The American OEM recently discontinued the long-running Evo-powered Sportster lineup but rumors of a Pan America 975 variant keep hopes high for 2023. The company also continues to move toward a remote/work-from-home model as top brass considers options for reconfiguring Harley’s Milwaukee headquarters.

It’s safe to say that the brand is juggling several initiatives as 2022 draws to a close. That’s even more reason to tune in on January 18, 2023, and see what Harley-Davidson has up its sleeve. After all, they always seem to do things differently.