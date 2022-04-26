Harley-Davidson loves to throw a big party for its fans every summer. As the sun shines down, its Milwaukee, Wisconsin HQ becomes the stage for a massive outdoor festival. 2023 is an extra-special occasion, because it marks the Motor Company's 120th anniversary—so of course, it's pulling out all the stops to celebrate.

From July 13 through 16, 2023, multiple venues throughout the Milwaukee area will host a full slate of events to keep all the Harley faithful having a good time. Details of these events are not yet available, but this is more a save-the-date announcement than an itinerary. There’s sure to be live music, food, drink, fun stuff for kids, and of course plenty of bikes to see and hear, in a convivial outdoor atmosphere.

“We invite everyone, riders, non-riders and fans around the world, to join us in Milwaukee next summer for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming where we will celebrate 120 years of our incredible brand,” Harley-Davidson president, CEO, and chairman Jochen Zeitz said in a statement.

“This will be the first in a series of unforgettable annual events in Milwaukee. Stay tuned for more details in coming months, and we look forward to celebrating with you in 2023,” he concluded.

Hotel and camping reservations are, of course, likely to fill up closer to the event, so planning in advance is probably a good idea. However, as Harley noted in its official event announcement, most campsites won’t take reservations over a year in advance—so it does seem to be possible to plan too far ahead. If you’re planning on going, and you have a pretty good idea of what you want your accommodation to look like, you may want to set a reminder for yourself (or just write a future note on your calendar) to reserve whatever you have in mind at a more opportune date down the road.

This announcement comes shortly after Harley officially opened its Road to Harley-Davidson Homecoming Challenge, which is a months-long giveaway for fans in multiple countries. The contest runs through the end of September, 2022, and multiple grand-prize winners in multiple countries will win trips to the Harley-Davidson Homecoming 120th Anniversary party in July, 2023.