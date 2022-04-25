Back in January, 2022, Harley-Davidson first started rumbling in public about its upcoming 120th anniversary celebrations in 2023. Of course, with the entire year of 2022 still ahead of it, the MoCo also mentioned its upcoming Road to Harley-Davidson Homecoming Challenge. Details weren’t available back then, but they are now—and the challenge is also officially open as of April, 2022.

Now, Harley-Davidson is a company with an international following, so it’s doing something cool for international fans with this challenge. Residents from each participating country will be eligible to win a trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to participate in all the 120th Anniversary festivities at Harley-Davidson headquarters in 2023. There are, of course, other prizes to be won—but those trips are the grand prizes this time around.

That, of course, leads to the natural question: Which countries are eligible to participate? According to Harley-Davidson's official Road to Harley-Davidson Homecoming Challenge rules, the contest is only open to legal residents of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Mexico who are 18 years or older at the time of contest entry.

Now, you don’t need to own any motorcycle at all—Harley or otherwise—in order to enter. In fact, as the rules state, you don’t even technically need to have a motorcycle license. There are ways to enter that do not, in fact, require riding a motorcycle at all (like visiting your local Harley dealership and checking in via the app). However, if you do participate in any of the entry methods that require actual riding, Harley does require you to have a license and wear all legally required safety gear in your jurisdiction.

There are a slew of prizes to be won via several methods during the entirety of this contest. Instant Win and Monthly prize drawings will happen along the way, leading up to the eventual Grand Prize winners who will get to travel to Milwaukee in 2023. A total of 76 Grand Prizes will be awarded, with 24 in the U.S., 12 in Canada, 15 in Germany, 11 in France, 10 in the U.K., and 5 in Mexico.

No purchase is necessary to enter in any country. Full rules and details of all available prizes are in our Sources if you want to review them. There are many ways to enter the contest, and some entries require use of Twitter and/or Instagram to participate. There are specific rules about what kinds of social media content are eligible for participation, so you’ll want to review those if you choose to participate in that way.

The Road to Harley-Davidson Homecoming Challenge 2022 runs from April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022 in the United States. For U.K., Germany, and France residents, the contest ends on October 1, 2022 at 5 a.m. GMT and 5:59 a.m. CET. As all the Zoom meetings with overseas colleagues have probably taught most of us, these time differences ensure that the contest ends at the same time, regardless of the country.

Have fun, ride safe, and good luck!