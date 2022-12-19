Off-road riding can be a daunting proposition for many motorcyclists. Whether it’s because of the obstacles or the traction concerns, many road riders steer clear of trail riding. That’s not the case with content creator collective TRI333PLE (pronounced Triple Three) during a recent trip to Lombok, Indonesia.

With Amos and Winston on the trot, TRI333PLE’s latest YouTube video was bound to include some two-wheeled shenanigans. However, Amos booked a dirt bike tour of the region’s most scenic routes, a discipline foreign to Winston. Fortunately, Lombok Dirt Bike rented the beginner-friendly Honda CRF150L and Kawasaki KLX150.

The two pint-sizes dirt bikes cater to off-road novices with less than 25 ponies between the pair. Those approachable power figures don’t tell the whole story, though. Individually, both baby dirt bikes weigh under 270 pounds and measure less than 35 inches in the seat height department. Those welcoming dimensions allow Winston to ride confidently, despite his lack of trail experience.

Of course, the moto Gods deliver a sliver of humble pie in the form of an uphill tip over. Winston remains in good spirits, however, tackling each obstacle with an upbeat demeanor. With both Amos and Winston completing the first leg of the trip with flying colors, the tour leader decides to up the difficulty.

After moseying through local farmland, the trio arrives at a beachside range. Looking for the best view possible, the guide beckons Winston and Amos up a steep incline. It’s here that the tables turn, with Winston completing the climb and Amos requiring assistance. On the flip side, the descent requires just as much skill, forcing riders to maintain a feasible speed without locking up the rear wheel and losing control.

In a vertigo-inducing scene, Winston nearly falls off either side of the mountain trail at two separate points. Fortunately, he overcomes his fears and ultimately enjoys one of the best views in Indonesia, proving that off-road riding can be both daunting and rewarding.