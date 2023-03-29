CFMoto Unveils The Retro-Style Papio XO-1 Mini-Bike

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has been making waves across the world thanks to its aggressive expansion in multiple markets. The brand has already setup shop in the U.S., and continues to roll out new and exciting models in the global market. Its recent launch was the 450SR sportbike, a punchy, small-displacement machine with a 270-degree crankshaft parallel-twin engine.

Furthermore, the brand has unveiled the 800 NK, a middleweight naked streetfighter designed to go up against the likes of the Ducati Monster and KTM 890 Duke. The bike is expected to be made available in 2023. Apart, however, from the performance-oriented goodies in CFMoto's lineup, the Chinese manufacturer also has much less serious, more lifestyle-oriented models. Take, for example, the Papio XO-1. Launched at the same time as the 800NK, the Papio XO-1 is based on the brands existing mini-bike, the Papio ST-125.

Similar in performance to that of a Honda Grom, the Papio platform isn't just only good for beginners, it's also a fun machine to rip around town in. The Papio XO-1 puts a retro-style spin on the mini-bike, and is a first-of-its-kind machine, with no other manufacturers producing a neo-retro sportbike-style mini-bike. It's powered by a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine which pumps out 9.5 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, and 5.8 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm.

While the bike's performance may seem rather lackluster, it's in its style that the Papio XO-1 really shines. Small details make it clear that this bike was designed with great attention to detal. For example, the twin LED headlamps are symmetrical, but feature a different bulb patterns with the right sporting an "X" design, which gives the bike a custom, cartoonish appeal, and forming the letters "X" and "O." At the rear, the twin taillights are housed beneath shutters, just above the centrally-mounted tail-exit exhaust.

At present, the CFMoto Papio XO-1 has been launched in the Chinese market retailing for the equivalent of $1,561 USD. It's been launched in three colors consisting of Nebula White, Fiery Red, Moss Green. Having said all that, there's no word just yet as to when the bike will be sold in the global market, but I sure hope that it will.