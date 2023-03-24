CFMoto is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing motorcycle manufacturers from China. The brand has gone through tremendous effort to make its presence felt all across the globe, and in recent years, has impressed the market with its performance-oriented, value-for-money models. By partnering with established industry players such as KTM and Kiska Design, CFMoto has been able to break the stereotype of Chinese manufacturers.

Specific to Malaysian market, CFMoto has officially debuted the 700 CL-X Adventure, hinting the imminent launch of the model in surrounding Southeast Asian markets. For reference, the brand had already launched the neo-retro ADV bike in the European and Australian markets.

The CFMoto 700 CL-X Adventure is based on the company's 700cc platform sporting a neo-retro design language. It's the third iteration of the model range, following the 700 CL-X Heritage retro-style roadster and the 700 CL-X Sport, a performance-focused cafe-racer based on the same platform. From a performance standpoint, the 700 CL-X is rocking a 693cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a 180-degree crankshaft. The bike churns out a maximum output of 69 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, as well as 43 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm.

In the case of the 700 CL-X Adventure, it swaps out its road-focused underpinnings for more burly, hard-wearing equipment. For starters, it gets long-travel inverted front forks, as well as a linkage-equipped rear monoshock. The bike rolls on wire-spoke wheels shod in dual-sport tires for some extra off-road capability. From a stylistic point of view, CFMoto has equipped the 700 CL-X Adventure with a tall windscreen, as-standard pannier racks, and a high fender.

Complementing the bike's respectable performance and throwback adventurous styling is a suite of modern tech amenities. For example, the bike features throttle-by-wire technology that offers the rider two riding modes: Road and Off-Road. The bike also gets self-canceling turn signals, as well as an optional T-box which features a built-in 4G module allowing you to connect your smartphone via Bluetooth and check diagnostic information and ride data in real time.

As for pricing and availability, the CFMoto 700 CL-X assers its competitive position in the Malaysian market, as it does in the rest of the world. It retails for RM 35,888, which translates to approximately $8,100 USD. The bike is sold with a two-year, or 20,000-kilometer (12,500 miles) warranty for added peace of mind.