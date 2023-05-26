Ducati is proud to call Bologna and the Emilia Romagna region home. It’s a strong part of Italy’s world-renowned Motor Valley, and a key location that visitors to the area admire, along with historic automotive institutions like Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Following the destruction wrought by the May 2023 floods in Emilia Romagna, it’s therefore not at all surprising that Ducati would join the ongoing Aid for Emilia Romagna campaign in earnest, in multiple ways.

To start, Ducati is donating 200,000 Euros (or $214,659 at the time of writing) to Emilia Romagna’s Civil Protection services, which have largely coordinated the rescue and recovery efforts in the region. These funds will be used to further support people who have been affected by the flooding.

Of course, the flooding also directly affected some of Ducati’s employees. As a result, those employees of course needed immediate time off to deal with their disaster-related situations. Ducati has announced that it’s taking a load off their minds and counting it as regular paid working time, so at least that’s one less thing to worry about for those workers.

Ducati also adds that its trade union representatives and union employees wanted to do something for the region as well, so they’ve all agreed to donate an hour of their salaries toward relief efforts. Ducati will also be matching those amounts with a further donation of their own.

Additionally, Ducati is calling on all Ducatisti anywhere in the world who are moved by this tragedy to donate to the cause if they can. They’ve provided the following bank details to directly support the Emilia Romagna Civil Protection service:

Iban: IT69G0200802435000104428964

Reason: “FLOOD EMILIA-ROMAGNA”

To donate from outside Italy, here’s the Bic Swift code: UNCRITM1OM0

“Witnessing what has happened in our Region in the last week has been a heavy blow to the heart for all of us. Ducati is strongly rooted in the Emilia-Romagna region, starting from the city of Bologna where we were born and where we operate up to the entire Motor Valley and the Romagna Riders Land,” Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali said in a statement.

“For us this is home, and we felt the need to find a way to help, by supporting the regional Civil Protection with a donation of 200,000 euros which is currently coordinating, together with the competent authorities, operations in the numerous cities affected. Even the trade union representatives together with the employees are organizing themselves to donate an hour's salary in solidarity. A gesture that says so much about that spirit of humanity and collaboration that identifies the inhabitants of this extraordinary territory that is Emilia-Romagna,” he concluded.