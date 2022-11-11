Italy’s Misano World Circuit may play second fiddle to Mugello on the MotoGP calendar, but it’s quickly becoming a rider- and fan-favorite. The late-season venue has hosted some dramatic scenes in the past two years, with Fabio Quartararo claiming the MotoGP championship and Valentino Rossi bidding farewell to his home crowd in 2021.

The Superbike World Championship takes to the track earlier in the season. However, the champion-leading riders, Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu (2021) and Ducati's Alvaro Bautista (2022), solidified their grip on the title standings with back-to-back race wins. As the only track that hosts both series, Motor Valley promoters and Misano World Circuit organizers have rolled out the One Ticket, Two World Championships package at EICMA 2022.

"We decided together to proceed in this direction because we believe it is necessary to find a new equilibrium point that favors the passion of motorcycling enthusiasts,” explained Misano World Circuit organizers. “The bet we are making is to meet a favorable reception that after two years of restrictions due to the pandemic and the good result obtained in 2022, quickly brings the top events of the world championship back to the levels of participation reached before [COVID-19].”

In 2023, the WorldSBK Emilia-Romagna Round takes place on June 2-4, while MotoGP holds the Grand Prix of San Marino on September 8-10. The One Ticket, Two World Championships option includes seating in the venue’s Prato 1 section for the MotoGP race and a Grandstand B seat for the WorldSBK event.

The Prato 2 (Quercia Zone) package offers tickets for the official test day, Saturday Sprint Race, as well as the Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP, and MotoE Sunday races. Lastly, the Friend Promotion offering tacks on Saturday Sprint Race tickets to existing Sunday grandstand purchases.

For the full price list, customers can visit the Misano World Circuit website. The organization will also honor a 25-percent discount until February 28, 2023.