The Aprilia All Stars event annually gathers brand superfans at Italy’s Misano World Circuit to celebrate the Italian marque’s racing pedigree. In years past, the festival heavily emphasized road racing and track riders, but in 2023, organizers are casting a wider net with additional off-road activities.

Race fans fret not. All Stars will still feature road racing legends of past and present. Current Aprilia Racing MotoGP riders Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales along with test rider Lorenzo Savadori will attend the festival yet again. In addition to the factory squad, RNF riders and Aprilia newcomers Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernandez will meet and greet fans as well.

The Noale firm’s current crop of talent isn’t the only draw either. Four-time 250cc Grand Prix champion and two-time Superbike World Champion Max Biaggi along with three-time Grand Prix world titleholder Loris Capirossi will also join the festivities. Aprilia will even roll out the machinery that elevated Biaggi and Capirossi championship heights, displaying race bikes that helped the brand attain its 54 World Titles. Alongside the title-winning rigs, the brand will flaunt its full 2023 lineup and offer test rides to attendees.

For those that prefer the trails to the tarmac, a dedicated off-road section will welcome Tuareg 660 riders to step up their skills. Expert Enduro Republic instructors will also be on-site to provide off-road riding tips and pointers. Adventurers can also rub elbows with Italian Motorally Championship-winning riders Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari.

Of course, the parade procession around the Misano Circuit remains the headliner of All Stars 2023. With free entry, riders of all makes and models can attend the event but only Aprilia bikes are welcome on track for the one-lap loop. Throughout the day, Radio Deejay and M2O will also enliven the atmosphere by spinning the crowd’s favorite jams. Those interested in attending the star-studded event are encouraged to check Aprilia’s website for a full schedule closer to the May 27, 2023, event.