When KTM introduced the 790 Adventure back in 2017, it set a new standard in the middleweight adventure bike segment. Back then, if you wanted a lightweight and nimble adventure bike with respectable off-road capability, you really had few choices other than the Suzuki V-Strom 650, or perhaps a BMW F 800 GS.

You could argue that the KTM 790 Adventure gave birth to the wide selection of middleweight adventure bikes with a focus on off-road performance. While the model has been succeeded by the highly acclaimed 890 Adventure R, the humble old 790 Adventure has been confirmed once again for the 2024 model-year.

For a while, it was believed that KTM’s 790 series would be relegated into the abyss of memory. However, the 790 range has found a new lease on life as KTM’s entry-level/intermediate product offering bridging the gap between the 390 and 890 lineups. For the 2024 model-year, the 790 Adventure promises the same performance-oriented platform riders have come to know and love. KTM says that the bikes have been improved and refreshed in Austria, and focus more than ever of improved rideability and performance.

Let’s kick things off with the engine. While the construction is the same as before – a 799cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine now manufactured by Chinese specialist CFMoto – it features enhancements for smoother performance and emissions compliance. KTM says that it has a 20-percent increase in rotating mass for improved stability, as well as new throttle bodies for improved combustion and better fuel efficiency. For a more exciting ride, KTM has fitted the 2024 790 Adventure with an improved Quickshifter+, with faster shifting reportedly now in the mix.

On the technology front, the 2024 KTM 790 Adventure inherits premium features from its more premium sibling, the 890 Adventure R. It receives automatic ABS programming that works in tandem with the bike’s Ride Modes. An improved clutch, bigger airbox, and 6D sensor further improve the bike’s dynamics on multiple terrains. Lastly, KTM says that the 790 Adventure’s WP suspension and steel trellis frame have been refined for better comfort and performance.

As is always the case with KTM’s machines, the 2024 790 Adventure is ready to be accessorized with a wide selection of in-house options via the KTM PowerParts catalog. Choose from all sorts of functional upgrades such as an exhaust system, engine protectors, and adjustable levers. There are also stylish add-ons like reservoir covers, brackets, and slim mirrors.

When it comes to pricing and availability, KTM has yet to confirm the MSRP of the new 790 Adventure. However, it does say that the bike will start making its way to KTM dealerships in time for the new year.