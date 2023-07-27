Along with the introduction of the 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT + to the American market, Team Blue also announced some key bikes in its returning 2024 lineup. Chief among these is the 2024 Ténéré 700, which comes with a handful of thoughtful, useful updates for the new year. While it’s not a major update, the new features offer plenty of appeal to riders who are thinking of getting their hands on a 2024 T7.

First up, let’s talk about the new interface. For 2024, the T7 now has a five-inch color TFT display up front, along with a scrolling dial to control it that’s located on the right handlebar. Riders can choose between two different display options for this new dash: Modern, or a retro analog-style design. Additionally, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity using the Y-Connect app lets riders see text and phone call notifications on the dash, as well as record ride data for later analysis.

Additionally, there are three more 2024 Yamaha Ténéré 700 updates for riders to consider. New for this year, the T7 gets LED turn signals front and rear. The new T7 also comes prewired from the factory to fit the Yamaha quickshifter, which is an accessory option offered at an additional charge.

Finally, Yamaha expanded upon its ABS mode offerings for the 2024 T7. Instead of simply limiting a rider’s choices to either “on” or “off,” there are now three modes for riders to choose from. Opt for Mode One, and you’ll have full ABS activation front and rear. Mode Two keeps the ABS switched on for the front wheel but cuts it off in the rear. Mode Three shuts your ABS off completely.

Other 2024 Returning Yamaha Models

Fans will be happy to know that the 2024 Yamaha Super Ténéré ES, 2024 XT 250, and 2024 TW200 will also roll into Yamaha dealerships across the US in the coming months. While all three of these bikes are returning, they see no changes in specification for the new year.

Pricing and Availability

As always, pricing and availability for all bikes that Yamaha offers will vary by region. In the US, pricing and availability for the models listed here is as follows:

2024 Yamaha Ténéré 700 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue in September 2023 or Shadow Gray in October 2023. MSRP starts at $10,799.

2024 Yamaha XT250 MSRP starts at $5,399

2024 Yamaha TW200 MSRP starts at $4,999

2024 Yamaha Super Ténéré ES pricing is to be determined. For reference, the 2023 SuperTen starts at $16,299

We’ll keep you up to date with all the 2024 Yamaha models as information becomes available, so be sure to check back.