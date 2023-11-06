While Honda indeed has a wide selection of high-performance motorcycles in its roster, it also has a spread of more relaxed and laid-back bikes to cater to folks who just want to hit the road and cruise in comfort and style. We’ve talked about the Gold Wing, and its return for the 2024 model-year, but it’s also being accompanied by a selection of other bikes which are perfect for long-distance touring and comfy riding. Let’s take a closer look.

2024 Honda Fury

Those looking to swing a leg over a chopper but are looking for a comfortable ride at the same time may want to consider the 2024 Honda Fury. The updated model is offered in a sleek Adventure Green colorway, and according to Honda, redefines chopper aesthetics. The bike is fitted with the barebones accouterments that make up a chopper, but with the refinement riders looking for comfort will appreciate. The 2024 model carries an MSRP of $11,499.

Up next, the Honda Rebel 1100 is also back for the 2024 model year, offered in both standard and DCT options. Honda launched the Rebel 1100 as a sporty cruiser featuring a similar engine as that of the Africa Twin adventure bike. Meanwhile, the touring-focused Rebel 1100T puts an emphasis on long-distance comfort with its bagger styling. Built-in side cases offer ample cargo storage for longer rides, and for 2024, the Rebel 1100T is now offered in a manual transmission. Pricing for the standard Rebel is $9,549, while the Rebel 1100 DCT retails for $10,149. The 1100T in manual has an MSRP of $10,699, and the DCT can be yours for $11,349.

2024 Honda Rebel 500

Those looking for a stylish cruiser for around-town duty could be best served by the Rebel 500. A longstanding model in Honda’s lineup, the Rebel 500 is appreciated by beginner and seasoned riders alike, thanks to its easy going ergonomics and bulletproof reliability. It uses the tried and tested 471cc parallel-twin engine from the CB500 series, and delivers user-friendly performance. Its offered in three trim options, with the standard Rebel priced at $6,499, the Rebel ABS priced at $6,799, and the Rebel ABS SE with an MSRP of $6,999.

2024 Honda Rebel 300

Now, if for some reason, the Rebel 500 is still too much bike for you – say you’re just starting out and are looking for a cruiser with a very approachable seat height – Honda still offers the Rebel 300, and it’s coming back for 2024. It’s powered by a much more docile 286cc single-cylinder engine, and comes it at a very affordable $4,849 for the standard model, and $5,149 for the ABS version. Colors include Pearl Black and Nitric Orange.

2024 Honda NC750X

Last but not least, those looking for an adventure-touring style machine, but want an automatic transmission, can opt for the NC750X. Known for its handy and convenient “frunk,” the NC750X is also equipped with an automatic dual-clutch transmission, making it easy and comfortable to ride in all scenarios. The 2024 model is offered in Matte Nightshade Blue, and carries an MSRP of $9,499.

All of Honda’s 2024 street bikes are set to be made available by January, 2024. It’s important to note that pricing and availability may vary per region. For the best pricing and availability information, it’s best to get in touch with your local Honda dealer.