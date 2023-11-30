To say that Suzuki wowed the world with the introduction of the 2023 GSX-8S and V-Strom 800DE would be a bit of an understatement. New engines, after all, are something that most motorcycle fans tend to get excited about, especially if it's been a while for a company.

New engines that seem to work quite well, placed inside bikes that riders find inspiring, tend to do even better. As such, the EICMA 2023 news that Suzuki planned to expand upon those new middleweight parallel twin successes for 2024 in both the V-Strom 800 and GSX-8 families on a global scale came as no great surprise.

Over here in the US, though, Suzuki Motor USA has just announced more returning models for 2024. Headlining the range will be the 2024 V-Strom 800DE and 800DE Adventure, but those hoping for a shiny new 2024 SV650 ABS, GSX-250R ABS, Boulevard C50, or Boulevard M109R for the holidays also shouldn't be disappointed. Here are all the new details.

2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE and 800DE Adventure

Powered by Suzuki's 776cc parallel twin, the V-Strom 800DE and 800DE Adventure both get spoked wheels with a 21-inch unit up front, wrapped in Dunlop rubber. They both have ride-by-wire throttles, full-color TFT displays, up and down quickshifters, LED headlights, and adjustable windscreens.

The 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes in your choice of Champion Yellow #2 or Pearl Tech White. Opt for the 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Adventure instead, and you'll get quick-release, 37L black anodized aluminum side cases, an accessory bar, and a skid plate on a new Metallic Matte Steel Green color.

In the US, the MSRP of the 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is $11,599. Choose the 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Adventure instead, and the MSRP is $13,049.

2024 Suzuki SV650 ABS

You know it, you love it, you can't get enough of it (especially at tracks). It's the 2024 Suzuki SV650 ABS, and it comes in just one color for 2024: Glass Sparkle Black.

The US MSRP for the 2024 Suzuki SV650 ABS is $7,949.

2024 Suzuki GSX250R ABS

It might be the smallest sportbike that Suzuki currently offers in its US lineup, and it might even come in a Metallic Diamond Red and Pearl Nebular Black colorway for 2024. Still, despite its diminutive size, we're not quite sure whether it fits in a holiday stocking (unless it's exceptionally large).

Still, you can stick a festive hat on top and call it a day. The MSRP of the beginner-focused 2024 Suzuki GSX250R ABS is $5,099.

2024 Suzuki Boulevard C50

Featuring Suzuki's long-running 50 ci (or 819cc) V-twin engine, the 2024 Suzuki Boulevard C50 cruiser comes in Candy Daring Red for the new year.

The 2024 Suzuki Boulevard C50 carries a US MSRP of $9,199.

2024 Suzuki Boulevard M109R

If you prefer a larger-displacement cruiser instead, the 109 ci (or 1,783cc) V-twin found in the 2024 Suzuki Boulevard M109R may be more to your liking. It comes in a Glass Sparkle Black colorway accentuated by "subtle, contrasting graphics," says Suzuki.

The US MSRP on the 2024 Suzuki Boulevard M109R is $15,699.

How Do The 2024 Prices Compare To 2023?

Suzuki Motor USA currently lists the 2023 versions of these bikes as still available from Suzuki dealers. Here's a full MSRP comparison from year to year.

Model 2024 MSRP 2023 MSRP GSX250R ABS $5,099 $4,999 SV650 ABS $7,949 $7,849 V-Strom 800DE $11,599 $11,349 V-Strom 800DE Adventure $13,049 $12,999 Boulevard M109R $15,699 Only offered as the M109R B.O.S.S., with an MSRP of $15,599 Boulevard C50 $9,199 $8,909

Gallery: 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, SV650 ABS, GSX-250R ABS, Boulevard C50, and Boulevard M109R