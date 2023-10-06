On October 6, 2023, Suzuki officially announced the 2024 V-Strom 800 and V-Strom 800 Touring for the American market. Both bikes take the same 776cc parallel twin engine that made its debut in the 2023 V-Strom 800DE and GSX-8S as their hearts but change a few other things for riders that are more interested in on-road exploration and touring.

The Wheels

The most instantly noticeable change is the shift away from the 21-inch front wheel found on the V-Strom 800DE. Both the 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 and V-Strom 800 touring get a new 19-inch, seven-spoke cast aluminum front wheel up front, and a 17-inch matching wheel in the rear. Dunlop engineered its tubeless D614F and D614 tires exclusively for the V-Strom 800/Touring, Suzuki says.

Suspension

The 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 and V-Strom 800 Touring also benefit from a new Showa Separate Function Fork-Big Piston (SFF-BP) inverted front fork setup, as well as a Showa rear shock absorber with remote, tool-less preload adjustability.

Brakes

What about brakes? The 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 and V-Strom 800 Touring come with a pair of radial-mount Nissin four-piston brake calipers up front that work with a pair of 310mm rotors. In the rear, you get a single Nissin caliper with a 260mm rotor. ABS is standard on both the V-Strom 800 and V-Strom 800 Touring.

Electronics and Other Features

While you’re putting the miles on, you’ll be able to access and adjust Suzuki’s electronics suite via the full-color, 5-inch TFT instrument panel. Both bikes come with Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S. in Suzuki parlance), which is what the Hamamatsu firm calls its electronics package. This includes traction control, ABS, Ride Modes, Easy Start, and Low RPM Assist.

Other shared features of the 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 and V-Strom 800 Adventure include a wide handlebar with vibration damping, as well as footpegs with rubber pads to further enhance your calm in the cockpit. LED lighting and a bi-directional quickshifter also come standard.

How do the V-Strom 800 and V-Strom 800 Touring differ?

The biggest differences between the V-Strom 800 and the V-Strom 800 Touring are their available colors, and the fact that the Touring comes with a lockable top box that uses the same key as the bike’s ignition. The V-Strom 800 is available in Metallic Matte Steel Green, while the V-Strom 800 Touring is available in Glass Sparkle Black.

Dimensions

As you’d expect, the 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 and V-Strom 800 Touring differ from the V-Strom 800DE and 800DE Adventure in the dimensions department. We’ve put together a handy chart showing exactly where they differ according to Suzuki.

V-Strom 800 Variant Wheelbase Length Width Height Curb Weight Ground Clearance Seat Height 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE 1,570mm (61.8 inches) 2,345mm (92.3 inches) 975mm (38.4 inches) 1,310mm (51.6 inches) 230 kilograms (507 pounds) 220mm (8.7 inches) 855mm (33.7 inches) 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Adventure 1,570mm (61.8 inches) 2,345mm (92.3 inches) 975mm (38.4 inches) without included accessories mounted 1,310mm (51.6 inches) 230kg (507 pounds) without included accessories mounted 220mm (8.7 inches) 855mm (33.7 inches) 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 1,515mm (59.6 inches) 2,255mm (88.8 inches) 905mm (35.6 inches) 1,355mm (53.3 inches) 223kg (492 pounds) 185mm (7.3 inches) 825mm (32.5 inches) 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 Touring 1,515mm (59.6 inches) 2,255mm (88.8 inches) not including Top Case 905mm (35.6 inches) 1,355mm (53.3 inches) 223kg (492 pounds) not including Top Case 185mm (7.3 inches) 825mm (32.5 inches)

Pricing

Suzuki sells its bikes in multiple regions around the world, and pricing and availability vary between regions. In the US, the MSRP for the 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 starts at $9,899, while the MSRP for the 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 Touring starts at $10,499.

If you’re interested in either of these bikes but are located outside the US, your best bet for the most accurate pricing and availability information is to reach out to your local authorized Suzuki dealer in your area.