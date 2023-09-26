It’s the end of September 2023, and Suzuki Motor USA just announced a limited release of the 2024 Katana for the US market. While the house of Hamamatsu doesn’t specify any hard numbers, it says both that this is “a limited release” and that “owners can reserve one of a few” of these bikes.

If you’re in the US and you’re interested, you can reserve one exclusively through your local Suzuki dealer through October 20, 2023. Suzuki Motor USA cautions that reservations are limited and will only be available on a first come, first served basis.

So, what’s new besides that admittedly quite nice Metallic Matte Stellar Blue paint paired with gold anodized front fork and matching wheels? Let’s take a look inside, shall we?

Gallery: 2024 Suzuki Katana

10 Photos

The 999cc engine from the GSX-R 1000 offers stronger torque in the low- to mid-range, assisted by Suzuki’s new ride-by-wire electronic throttle bodies. Other engine updates include cam chain tensioner and tension adjuster updates, new camshaft profiles, new valve springs, and a revised engine finish.

The 2024 Suzuki Katana also gets the most recent version of Suzuki’s Clutch Assist System, which also comes with an up-and-down quick shifter. Also, for the first time, the 2024 Suzuki Katana now gets Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), which includes three ride modes, five traction control modes, easy start, and low RPM assist.

Suzuki also took this opportunity to redesign the Katana’s exhaust, including a redesigned mid-chamber with a second catalytic converter. Since both cats are located in the mid-chamber, it’s easy to install an EPA-compliant aftermarket slip-on exhaust can.

Special 2024 Suzuki Katana Bonuses

Suzuki Motor USA is offering US riders who purchase a 2024 Katana two full years of complimentary service on their new bike. As a special bonus, those who purchase a 2024 Suzuki Katana in the US will also receive a 24-inch by 24-inch Makoto Endo Katana illustration reproduction as a digital lithograph. The image is one that Katana fans are likely familiar with, and originally appeared in Cycle World magazine.

How much will the 2024 Suzuki Katana set you back? The MSRP is a cool $13,879. Calling it a neo-retro sportbike is a truthful, if somewhat reductive description—as Katana is kind of in a class by itself, stylistically speaking. Pricing seems reasonable for what it is, but as always, it’s up to you if this bike is for you or not.