Kentex and Suzuki have a special collaboration together. The two companies have come together in order to produce and sell two limited-edition timepieces that will only span a 300-unit production run each.

Two watches will be made by Kentex in collaboration with the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer. The two watches will draw inspiration from the Suzuki Katana and the Suzuki GSX-R and will be based on Kentex’s watch for the motorcycle enthusiast, the MOTO-R, which has been around since 2018.

The special collaboration watch will be made available on Suzuki’s S-Mall online store. However, there is a catch because a lottery draw will be conducted to determine the lucky few who will get the chance to buy one of these special edition watches.

Lucky lottery winners who go through with their purchase will receive a special one of 300 timepiece. Each watch will be numbered to mark its place in the production run.

Either piece will retail for a price of ¥49,500 JPY or about $365 USD given current exchange rates. Lottery entries started at 10:00 PM on February 22, 2023, and will run all the way until February 28, 2023, at 12:30 PM.

The watch itself has been well thought out and designed to fit the lifestyle of a motorcycle rider. The crown and chronograph pushers have been moved to the left side so as to not interfere with the wearer’s wrist while operating a motorcycle. The dimensions of the watch measure 42 millimeters by 42 millimeters by 12.4 millimeters, and it is advertised with a weight of 130 grams. The case is made out of stainless steel and the band is made out of rubber and perforated leather.

The lottery winners will be decided on March 1, 2023. Only one application per person, per watch, will be accepted, and the watches will be scheduled to ship by August 2023.