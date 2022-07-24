Seiko’s known for doing collaborations here and there. In fact, the brand isn’t afraid to reach into different sectors of culture as illustrated by its recent work with the Street Fighter franchise among other things. The pair of brands have a two-piece collection, but how does one go about getting them?

According to the post on the Kawasaki Plaza website, contact the place in advance first to ask whether the item is available in stock, then the issue becomes transport. Either you go to Japan yourself and get the watch or you can have it shipped to a location. Either way, it’s going to be a trip to bring back a piece stateside.

Still, for die-hard Kawasaki fans, the trip could be well worth it due to the detail that’s incorporated into the pieces. Let’s get things straight, neither of the watches are haute horology, but they’re built well and should last you a long time since it is a Seiko.

This "LSA" collaboration marks the first time that the two brands have come together. And the model first went on sale in 2020. Kawasaki is known for many other industries apart from motorcycles, which include vehicles for land, sea, and air hence the LSA acronym. The face of the watch is inlaid with a plane, a boat, and a motorcycle in the 12 o’clock, 6 o’clock, and 9 o’clock positions. The watch also comes with a date complication at 3 o’clock.

As for the dial color and layout, the model features a similar look to the Seiko Alpinist, with a sunburst green dial along with gold inserts and a leather strap that’s similar to the iconic model. The watch is also water resistant up to a hundred meters so you can ride with it in the rain, though the leather band might disagree.

The second model in the collection is limited to just 998 units. Its motif takes from the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, as featured prominently on the dial. It’s a diver’s watch that’s rated for 200 meters of water resistance. Every piece is numbered and it also features motorcycle-specific design features like a piston-shaped second-hand counterbalance.

It’s going to be tough to get the Ninja ZX-10R piece, the LSA collaboration is not limited and no mention of its production stopping has been reported at the moment. As for the retail price of each piece, the LSA can be had for ¥63,800 JPY with tax, which translates to about $466 USD. Meanwhile, the limited model retails for ¥74,800 JPY, or about $550 USD.