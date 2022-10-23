The 5 Sports line from Seiko has been a cornerstone for the Japanese brand, providing customers with quality timepieces at prices that don’t cost as much as a brand-new bike. For the Japanese market, there will be a new limited-edition run of Honda Super Cub-inspired watches—limited to only 6,000 units.

This is not the first time that Seiko has collaborated with a Japanese motorcycle brand. Kawasaki had a special edition of the Alpinist made along with another model, and that too was a limited-edition run of timepieces.

It’s now Honda’s time to shine, but it’s still green. The Seiko 5 Sports lineup recently got a revamp, with a majority of its models taking on a case that is based on the legendary Seiko SKX007 dive watch. As for its specifications, it gets the 4R36 movement that features hacking, hand winding, and day-date complications. The case features a sapphire crystal as well as a 100m water resistance rating.

While those specifications are shared between the limited edition and a bunch of general release variants from Seiko in its 5 Sports line, the watch has a lot of details that really steer into the theme of the Honda Super Cub. If you look at the 12 o’clock position, you will see that the top hour marker looks like the headlight of the famous scooter. Then in the 11 and 2 o’clock positions, you will see two round hour markers colored in orange, perhaps a visual nod to turn indicators. Every other hour market is square or rectangular in shape which makes the round markers stand out even more.

The dial features a two-tone colorway with green in the middle and cream on the sides, much like the Super Cub’s front. At the 6 o’clock position, you’ll find a nice Super Cub emblem which is definitely not something you will find in a standard Seiko 5. There are other nods to the model as well which include the NATO strap with the “Super Cub” branding printed on.

Then things get more interesting at the back of the watch where Seiko has tinted the glass red and put Super Cub branding. Other nifty details on this watch include a crown that is signed with a fuel gauge.

The price of this special edition will depend on your local distributor, however, the Japanese price for this piece is set at ¥47,300 JPY (tax included), or about $310 USD. If you really want this model act fast as there will only be 6,000 units worldwide with Japan getting 300 of the units.