Are you a fan of Suzuki’s GSX-8S, but wish it came in a fully faired sportbike version? If you do, then Suzuki has just made at least some of your dreams come true with the introduction of the 2024 GSX-8R. It’s powered by the same 776cc parallel twin engine you know and love from the GSX-8S, now with a sportier level of panache. Let’s take a look.

The 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R comes with a different flavor of Suzuki Intelligent Ride System aids applied than the GSX-S1000GX, which was introduced at the same time at EICMA 2023. On the 2024 GSX-8R, you’ll find the following handful of SIRS features. All information and settings are accessible via the GSX-8R's five-inch color TFT and LCD display.

Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (three ride modes)

Suzuki Traction Control System

Ride by wire

Up and down quickshifter

Suzuki Easy Start (push-button start; no clutch required)

Low RPM assist

Chassis

The 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R features a Showa Separate Function Fork – Big Piston (SFF-BP) inverted fork up front. In the rear, you’ll find a Showa monoshock with preload adjustability.

Brakes consist of a pair of four-piston, radially mounted calipers up front with 310mm brake discs. In the rear, you’ll find a single-piston caliper and a 240mm brake disc.

The GSX-8R rides on a pair of 17-inch cast aluminum wheels wrapped in Dunlop RoadSport Two tires.

Additional Features

Of course, the first thing you see on the GSX-8R is that fairing. It capitalizes on the stacked, hexagonal LED light cluster first introduced on the GSX-8S and refines it into a more aerodynamic, aggressive shape. You’ll also find a set of forged aluminum separate handlebars on the GSX-8R, along with a windscreen designed to complement the aerodynamics of the front fairing.

Dimensions

Wheelbase is 1,465mm (57.7 inches). Length is 2,155mm (84.8 inches), width is 770mm (30.3 inches), and height is 1,135mm (44.7 inches). Ground clearance is 145mm (5.7 inches). Seat height is a very approachable 810mm (31.9 inches). Curb weight is 205 kilograms, or about 452 pounds.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

Gallery: 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R

13 Photos

The 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R will come in four colors: Metallic Triton Blue, Pearl Ignite Yellow, Metallic Mat Sword Silver, or Metallic Mat Black No. Two.

Pricing information hasn’t been made available just yet, but will vary by region and should be available soon.

The 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R should be available worldwide beginning in January 2024, but its primary markets are intended to be Europe and North America.