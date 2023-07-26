Suzuki France Releases SERT Graphics And Accessories Package For GSX-8S

With the Suzuki GSX-8S now available in nearly all parts of the world, it’s safe to say that the Japanese manufacturer has broken the stigma of it sitting on its laurels when it comes to innovation. You could go as far as saying that the new middleweight naked bike sets a new standard in the category, delivering more performance and technology than some of its counterparts – along with the equally new Honda CB750 Hornet

To celebrate this success, as well as that of the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT), Suzuki has released a custom graphics package for the GSX-8S in the French market. Simply called the GSX-8S SERT, this graphics kit is designed to make your GSX-8S a naked homage to the race bikes used by the SERT. Suzuki France had previously done something similar to the 8S’ bigger sibling, the GSX-S1000.

For reference, the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team has won numerous titles in the Endurance World Championship (EWC) with a total of 20 championships won, The team’s most recent triumph was in the 2021 season, where the Yoshimura SERT Motul took the gold. In 2022, the title was bagged by FCCTSR Honda France, with Suzuki hoping to claim the title once again in 2023. Interestingly, Suzuki had withdrawn from all racing, but decided to continue its exploits in the EWC.

Apart from dressing up the GSX-8S in a race-inspired livery, the SERT kit comes with a selection of practical accessories, too. For example, it receives a belly pan that’s actually functional – meaning it can capture any oil that leaks out of the engine and prevent it from getting on the track. There’s also a set of tank pads, a windscreen, and a fender eliminator kit. A small winglet adorns the side of the radiator cover, but that’s more than likely an aesthetic touch rather than a functional one.

As for the kit’s availability, it can be purchased from Suzuki’s French dealerships for 899 Euros, or about $995 USD.