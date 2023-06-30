Suzuki Unveils Limited GSX-S1000 Race Edition In France

Suzuki previously announced its plans of withdrawing from racing altogether. This was mostly true, as the brand pulled out from the most prestigious racing series on two wheels, the MotoGP. However, the Japanese manufacturer decided that it would continue pursuing its racing exploits in the EWC with the highly successful Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, currently sitting in fourth place in the 2023 rankings.

In the fall of 2022, Suzuki released a special edition version of the Hayabusa modeled after the iconic Bol d'Or endurance race in France. This time around, with summer in full swing, Suzuki has pulled the covers off yet another limited-edition sporty machine. This time, the Japanese manufacturer has released a Race Edition of the popular naked bike, the GSX-S1000. Here, we find a unique colorway inspired by the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, as well as the addition of a few choice upgrades to give the bike a sportier feel and improved performance.

With the Suzuki GSX-S1000 Race Edition, Suzuki has essentially taken a stock GSX-S1000, and decked it out in goodies that pretty much make it a track-ready machine. For starters, it receives a tail tidy for a sportier silhouette, as well as a full suite of GB Racing engine and crankcase protectors. Of course, nothing screams track-ready more than a seat cowl, as well as red-painted Brembo calipers. To give the bike a bit more growl, the Race Edition also features an Akrapovic slip-on system. On top of all that, the limited edition naked sportbike features a numbered SERT FW plate and a Welcome Pack including a cap and a T-shirt.

On the performance side of the equation, nothing really changes, as the Race Edition is essentially a cosmetic upgrade kit, save for the Akrapovic slip-on, which could add maybe two or three ponies. That said, it's powered by Suzuki's tried and tested 999cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder engine with a maximum output of 152 horsepower.

As for pricing and availability, the Suzuki GSX-S1000 Race Edition is a limited release exclusive to the French market. A range of bolt-on accessories and a fancy livery command quite the premium, with the bike retailing for 16,999 Euros ($18,468 USD) – 3,500 Euros more than the standard model. For reference, in the U.S. market, the GSX-S1000 retails for $11,299 USD.