Take A Look Inside Peugeot's Cutting-Edge Production Facility In France

It goes without saying that the technical aspect of motorcycles is what allures a lot of us into this lifestyle. Sure, hitting the road and enjoying the freedom that two-wheeled mobility brings is a big part of the equation, however, for nerds like us, we also get a lot of joy in learning the inner workings of our beloved two-wheelers. That's why videos of motorcycles being built, customized, and restored are so popular – they're just so satisfying.

The same can be said for brand new machines being built to hit the road for the very first time. Peugeot Motocycles, a historic French brand that's been undergoing a resurgence in recent years, recently uploaded a video on its official YouTube channel showcasing its cutting edge production facility in Mandeure, France. Here, two of its popular models, the Metropolis three-wheeler and the Pulsion maxi-scooter are assembled. In the span of a minute-and-a-half, Peugeot was able to give us a glimpse into its inner workings, while capturing the human element of emotion that goes into each of its machines. Of course, the tech is pretty cool, too.

The video starts by showing us the gate of the facility, and immediately cuts into a designer at work, hand-sketching the design of a scooter. This scooter then comes to life through Computer-Aided Design (CAD). From there, we see a worker putting engines together, and get a glimpse of the production line of the Metropolis and Pulsion. Apart from talented craftspeople, the Peugeot facility makes use of extensive robotics when it comes to building the engines and other intricate components of the bikes.

We then get a look at the company's paint booth. Interestingly, despite being completely modern, the panels and components of the scooters are manually painted by craftsmen, instead of by robots as is the practice of other manufacturers. From there, the parts are left to cure, before being transported to the production line. Back at the assembly line, engine builders work simultaneously with technicians assembling the wheels and tires, getting everything ready for final assembly.

From there, we get a quick stop-motion-style montage of the scooters being put together, before each of the new two and three-wheelers undergoes a thorough quality inspection. The video then closes with the hashtags #MadeInFrance and #MadeInMandeure, showcasing the brand's pride in manufacturing and assembling its products in its home country.