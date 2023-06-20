Every year, the annual EICMA international motorcycle show held in Milan, Italy is something to look forward to, both for riders and for the industry alike. The EICMA acronym is a short, two-syllable way to refer to what the show is: International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition, but of course the show itself is so much more than that.

The show, which has run nearly annually since the first event in 1914, gathers the latest and greatest bikes, motorcycle accessories, and motorcycle gear together in one place and mixes it with a vast array of people inside and outside the moto industry. From manufacturers to journalists to the public, EICMA has never been just a trade show or just a consumer show. It’s a little bit of both, which is part of the recipe that keeps it interesting.

With all that in mind, the EICMA 2023 organizers officially opened ticket sales for the 2023 event on June 19, 2023. The show itself runs from November 9 through 12, 2023, at the Fiera Milano Rho.

As they’ve done in the past, the team is offering a special discounted rate for early-bird ticket purchases for the first month that ticket sales are open. Until noon Central European Summer Time (CEST) on July 17, 2023, early ticket purchasers can buy tickets at the special promotional price of € 14 Euros plus the nominal € 1.50 service charge (about $15.26 plus $1.63 service charge at the time of writing on June 20, 2023).

If you wait to purchase tickets until after noon local time on July 17, 2023, the ticket price will revert to standard pricing, which is € 19 (about $21), plus the same service charge that applies to all online ticket purchases. That’s not a whole lot of money, of course, but with the rising cost of everything, every little bit you can save is more money you can spend on other things—like bills, or bike parts.

It’s still early days, so the full complement of attendees hasn’t been announced yet. If previous years are any indication, the full list of motorcycle brands attending (as well as various levels of hints about what new bikes they’ll be bringing) will trickle out over the intervening months between now and November.

Those who want to purchase EICMA 2023 tickets can do so right now via the official EICMA website, which we’ll link to in our sources.