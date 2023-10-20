Suzuki has been making quite a buzz about the Hayabusa’s 25th anniversary. Earlier in 2023, the Japanese manufacturer debuted a special 25th Anniversary Edition of the iconic sportbike in multiple markets. This time around, the brand has announced a Homecoming event for fans and enthusiasts in the good old US of A to celebrate the Hayabusa’s quarter-of-a-century legacy.

The Hayabusa Homecoming, as it’s being called, will be held during the In-N-Out Burger Finals of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. It’s scheduled for November 11, 2023, and will be held in the In-N-Out Burger Dragstrip in Pomona, California, the place considered by many to be the birthplace of professional drag racing.

Suzuki hasn’t made the Hayabusa Homecoming exclusive only to Suzuki owners, but welcomes all enthusiasts and participants of the In-N-Out Burger Finals to take part in the fun and excitement of the event. However, special perks do await Suzuki owners, such as free grandstand entry, as well as VIP Suzuki Parking for the day, and a complementary In-N-Out Burger lunch voucher. The Suzuki Hayabusa display will be located within the NHRA pits from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 11.

Suzuki also has quite an extensive list of activities and prizes for Hayabusa aficionados. The first 200 Suzuki owners who register online will be given free grandstand entry, as well as an exclusive Hayabusa 25th Anniversary gift pack. There will also be Q&A sessions and meet-and-greet events with the Vance & Hines/ Mission Suzuki Pro Stock Motorcycle Team members. On top of all that, Moore Mafia’s Chris Moore, a renowned bike builder, will be running his custom turbocharged Hayabusa on the Pomona track, after which the bike will be on display at the NHRA pits.

Of course, if the Hayabusa isn’t the Suzuki bike of your liking, or perhaps you already have a Hayabusa and want to grow your Suzuki collection, the rest of Suzuki’s extensive model lineup will also be on display at the Hayabusa Homecoming. Additionally, Suzuki merchandise and accessories will also be on sale at the event.

Registrations for the Suzuki Hayabusa Homecoming are now open, and can be accessed through the official website linked below. Do note that only one ticket per Suzuki owner is allowed, but if you own multiple Suzukis, you can register each one for multiple tickets.