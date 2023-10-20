New Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 Announced For Sporty Riders

I’m a big fan of the Bridgestone Battlax range of tires. I’ve had nearly all of them on my bikes at one point, and I’m currently running the Battlax S22 on my bike, and needless to say, it’s one of my favorite tires out there. For 2024, Bridgestone is out to make us sportbike and naked bike riders even happier, as it has just announced the new Battlax Hypersport S23.

As the name suggests, the Battlax Hypersport S23 is the evolution of the Battlax S22, and promises to deliver everything we love about the S22, but even better. According to Bridgestone, the new Battlax S23 offers various performance improvements over its predecessor, but remains to be a tire designed for sporty riding on asphalt. Being categorized as a hypersport tire, the Battlax S23 has to be able to put up to rigorous conditions both on the street and on the track. Bridestone promises this with newly designed compounds for improved grip when cornering at all angles.

Meanwhile, on the street, the same newly designed compounds are responsible for ensuring confident traction on both wet and dry surfaces. Like the previous S22, the new Battlax Hypersport S23 also makes use of a multi-compound construction, but now, the outer compound promises even better grip, providing a more confidence-inspiring ride when tackling sharp corners. Bridgestone’s Pulse Groove Technology also ensures enhanced stability and traction in less-than-ideal road conditions, giving the S23 extra mileage and longevity.

Now, all this information seems pretty exciting, and indeed, it is. However, we can’t really say for certain until we get to try these new tires ourselves. Bridgestone says that they’ll be available by January, 2024. Additionally, the new tires cater to all standard sportbike sizes, with a single 120/70ZR17 size for the front tire, and five sizes for the rear tire. These consist of 160/60ZR17, 180/55/ZR17, 190/50ZR17, 190/55ZR17, and 200/55ZR17.