Off-road electric powersports specialist Volcon recently unveiled its newest rugged off-roader. The Grunt Evo, a compact yet capable machine, debuted back in March, 2023. Now, eager customers are finally getting their hands on their new toys through the brand’s wide dealer network.

Initial shipments of the new Volcon Grunt Evo have begun from the brands Round Rock warehouse in Texas. At the same time, Volcon is stocking up its dealers with more electric motorcycles, and is taking steps to ensure that demand for the new electric off-roader is fulfilled. For reference, the Grunt Evo carries a retail price of $5,999 USD, and boasts quite a comprehensive array of technology that make it a capable off-the-grid adventurer – provided that you have enough charge to take you back to civilization.

One of the most defining features of the Grunt Evo is its powerful electric motor that has an 8.5-kilowatt power output that’s approximately equivalent to 11.4 horsepower. The battery consists of a 2.3 kilowatt-hour unit that promises off-road range of about 25 miles on a single charge. The bike has a top speed of 35 miles per hour, and the motor’s power is sent to the rear wheel via a Gates Carbon Drive belt, renowned for its silent operation and maintenance-free operation. The Grunt Evo is suspended by Walker Evans shocks, ensuring all-terrain capability

Apart from gradually trickling into US dealers, the Grunt EVO, along with its sibling the Grunt FE, are expected to make their way to the Latin American market. Volcon has done this through a distribution agreement with Brazilian importer Ventura Experience. In total, the distributor is selling in excess of $12 million worth of Volcon two-wheelers in the South American market.

Jordan Davis, the CEO of Volcon, expressed his excitement about the deliveries of the new Grunt Evo. “For the team at Volcon, delivering the EVO on the heels of Stag production is major in that we are successfully closing substantial development programs in tandem, culminating in the shipment of not one, but two product lines heading into the fourth quarter.” At the same time, he announced that the newest model, the Stag, is entering production soon. “These are exciting times for Volcon. Shipping EVOs to the US market is a meaningful milestone for us to achieve, especially as we close in on our flagship product, the Stag.”

Out of the box, the Grunt Evo is already touted as a thoroughly capable off-roader, but Volcon still offers it with a wide selection of accessories including upgraded suspension, luggage racks, tank bags, and even heavy duty accessories like a tow hitch for hauling all sorts of cargo.