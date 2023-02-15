On February 15, 2023, MotoGP organizers officially announced their plans to name racers Andrea Dovizioso and Hanz-Georg Anscheidt as MotoGP Legends later in 2023. Each of these riders will be inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame at separate ceremonies, with Dovi’s at the Mugello MotoGP round and Anscheidt’s at the Sachsenring MotoGP round.

"We're very proud to induct Andrea and Hans-Georg into the MotoGP Hall of Fame. Two riders who achieved a lot, and two riders who were emblematic of the eras in which they competed. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming them back to the paddock to be named Legends,” Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement.

“Andrea was already a World Champion early in his career and years later was still thrilling us as a key part of some of the best battles in the modern era of MotoGP. It was a pleasure for us to watch him compete and take some of the closest MotoGP victories I can remember. He is undoubtedly a legend! Hans-Georg was hugely successful in the 50cc class and won three titles back-to-back, which is a special achievement few have managed. He has an important place in history and was a key figure of that second decade of Grand Prix competition, making us all proud to name him a MotoGP Legend today,” Ezpeleta added.

Dovizioso’s name is well-known to modern MotoGP fans, having risen through the ranks to take the 125cc World Championship title in 2004. From there, he was a podium contender in the 250cc class, and then the MotoGP class in 2008. As recently as 2020, Dovi was still winning races at the top level of the sport.

Anscheidt hails from a different era, having made a name for himself in enduro and speedway in the 1950s before starting circuit racing in the 50cc class in 1959. Through the 1960s, Anscheidt really began to shine in the 50cc class. From 1966 through 1968, he scooped up 50cc World Championship title after title.

“It is a great pleasure for me to become a MotoGP legend. I did not expect it, as the 50cc class came years after the other classes of the World Championship had started and is long gone. I am very happy, and I will do all I can to come to the Sachsenring together with my son,” Anscheidt said in a statement.

“The 50cc class was very special for me as I was racing bigger offroad bikes before and had to learn to handle these tiny, wobbly beasts with their narrow power band and narrow two-inch tires that had no margin for error. When the 50 cc Moto Cup started in 1959, they had an average of 100 km/h. In 1960 it was already 110 km/h. In 1961 the top speed of our Kreidler in the European Championship was around 140 km/h, when I last raced at Spa in 1968, my Suzuki went up to 205 km/h. It was an amazing development in these early years,” he continued.

“I have not been in the paddock for a very long time., so I am very excited to see the World Championship again. I know from TV that the races are very close!” Anscheidt concluded.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to the paddock to visit, and to be inducted at the Italian Grand Prix makes it really special. I’m surprised and very happy, happy to become a MotoGP Legend. So, thank you very much!” Dovizioso said, upon hearing the news.