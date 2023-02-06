The Latin America MiniGP and Talent Cup will join Dorna’s Road to MotoGP program in 2023. Joining the European, Asian, and North American series, the Latin America Talent Cup (LATC) hopes to find the most promising GP prospects from Mexico, Central America, and South America.

As of January 25, 2023, the series already received applications from Argentinian, Brazilian, Chilean, Peruvian, Mexican, and Venezuelan riders. The organizers only undermined that exciting news by indicating that several spots still remained on the 25-rider starting field. To help fill out the roster, LATC kept the pre-inscription period open until January 31, 2023.

To apply, riders must fall between 14 and 21 years of age and hail from Mexico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Panama, Costa Rica, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, or Argentina. While many riders meet those standards, not every young racer—or their family—can afford the $24,000 entry fee.

With the $150 pre-registration charge counting as the first payment, racers need to complete eight more installments over the course of 2023 and 2024. LATC will collect the second payment of $2,850 in May, 2023. From then onward, competitors will send $3,000 installments to the organization in September, 2023, and January, March, May, July, September, and October, 2024.

The 2023 LATC racing won’t get underway until the World Superbike Championship’s (WSBK) San Juan Villicum (Argentina) round on October 13-15, 2023. Thereafter, the cup won’t pick up again until 2024, with teams taking to Chile’s Autodromo Internacional de Codegua before joining MotoGP’s Argentinian round at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. Brazil’s Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna and Circuito dos Cristais will host the final rounds of LATC’s inaugural season.

With such an extended timeline, LATC will reopen registration in May, 2023. Hopefully, that additional application period helps fill the 25-racer grid come October, 2023.