In 2021, MotoGP organizer Dorna Sports announced FIM MiniGP World Series. The race series not only marked the first step in MotoGP’s feeder system, but further expanded the program’s reach into Europe, Asia, and North America. One notable region remained absent, though—Latin America. In 2023, Dorna will fill that void with the Latin America MiniGP and Talent Cup.

To participate, riders must hail from Mexico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Panama, Costa Rica, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, or Argentina.

Those between 10 and 14 years old can compete in the MiniGP championship starting in 2023. Next year, 15 riders will do battle in the Ohvale GP-0 160 class throughout March and October. The five events will be held in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile.

Riders that participate in the maiden 160cc season will earn the opportunity to move up to the 190cc category when the series begins in 2025. From there on, the top riders in the 160cc class will move up to the 190cc ranks. Likewise, high-performing 190cc pilots will graduate to the Latin America Talent Cup.

The Talent Cup grid will consist of 25 riders from ages 14 through 21. Twelve races held over six rounds will comprise the standard Talent Cup calendar, but the first season will start alongside the World Superbike Championship’s (WSBK) San Juan Villicum (Argentina) round near the end of 2023.

The Cup will pick back up in 2024 at Chile’s Autodromo Internacional de Codegua before joining MotoGP at Argentina’s Termas de Rio Hondo. Brazil’s Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna and Circuito dos Cristais will round out the inaugural Latin America Talent Cup season.

When it's all said and done, the top three Latin America Talent Cup finishers will earn a spot in the annual Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Selection Event. The series champion will also automatically gain a seat at the GP3 AD11 SSP300 CIV (Italian national Championship) team.

“Accessibility breeds equality,” proclaimed Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, “and we look forward to seeing the Latin America Talent Cup and FIM MiniGP Latin America series add such a valuable step in our global ladder.”