Ever since Indian automotive giant Mahindra acquired the entirety of Peugeot Motocycles, we’ve seen several new releases under the Peugeot brand, all of which under the scooter category. I was able to try the Django 150, a Vespa-equivalent, retro-style scooter from Peugeot, and I can say that the overall package was pretty impressive.

Apart from the Django, there are a bunch of other scooters under the Peugeot brand, taking up a variety of shapes and sizes. What the company doesn’t offer, however, is a standard motorcycle. This could soon be about to change, though. You see, Mahindra has big plans for Peugeot Motocycles, particularly in Europe, and so expanding its model range is very important. At EICMA 2022, Peugeot presented its very first motorcycle called the PM-01 300, a neo-retro style naked street fighter that slots squarely in the 300cc displacement class.

More specifically, it’s powered by a 292.4cc single cylinder engine complete with liquid-cooling and electronic fuel-injection. This gives the bike a max output of 29 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 17 ft-lbs of torque at 7,000 rpm. Power is transferred to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. Power-wise, it’s comparable to other 300cc singles out there—think Honda CB300R and BMW G 310 R.

As for the PM-01 300’s underpinnings, they’re equally comparable to its rivals, too. We find a set of inverted front forks anodized in gold for a more premium look. Out back, there’s a preload-adjustable monoshock, and the bike comes to a stop with front an rear disc brakes measuring 280 and 240 millimeters respectively, dual-channel ABS as standard. The naked bike features a 12.5-liter fuel tank which, given its small power output, should provide a lot of range in between fill-ups.

Other features include equipment that’s standard to the category. The Peugeot naked bike features full-LED lighting, with a unique headlight design. A full-color TFT display also shows you a wealth of info and ride stats, while also giving the bike a modern aesthetic. At present, pricing and availability for the Peugeot PM-001 300 has yet to be announced. However, based on the way the bike looks, it seems as though it’s ready for production any time now.