Shoei remains busy as 2023 approaches. In June, 2022, the Japanese helmet maker revealed the X-SPR Pro as the successor to the flagship X-Spirit 3 lid. By October, Shoei launched the same helmet under the X-Fifteen moniker in Japan. We in the States fully expect the X-Fifteen to land on our shores sometime in the next few months, but for now, Shoei just announced new graphics for Europe’s X-SPR Pro model.

Let’s start out with MotoGP’s Marquez brothers. The eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez returns with an all-new signature design in 2023. The Marquez 7 TC-1 colorway captures the Repsol Honda rider’s iconic Ant of Cervera symbol while the Dazzle TC-10 resembles Marquez’s test helmet. Younger brother Alex Marquez retains his royal blue and white color scheme but the Alex Marquez 73 TC-2 graphic adds a few stylistic tweaks to commemorate his switch to the Gresini Ducati team.

Joining the rider replicas, the Escalate and Proxy graphics add even more color and sporty design to the lineup. Of course, the solid colors start out at €799 ($825 USD) while the Proxy and Escalate options bump the price up to €899 ($930 USD). The Marquez editions top the range at €949 ($980 USD).

Under all that fancy paint, Shoei constructs the X-SPR Pro’s shell with its AIM+ (Advanced Integrated Matrix) technique. The fiberglass, organic/glass fibers, and polyester resin produce a strong yet light shell while the new rear spoiler, stabilizer flaps, lower air spoiler, and visor vortex generators reduce drag by three percent.

A new shield locking mechanism, upgraded ventilation system, and hydration pack compatibility cater to sprint racers and endurance racers alike. The revised lid may weigh in at 3.2 pounds now, but it also flaunts ECE 22.06 and FIM homologation approval. Shoei offers the X-SPR Pro in sizes XS-XXL with four shell sizes (XS-S/ M/ L/ XL-XXL), and cheek pads (31, 35, 39, 43 mm) helping to personalize the fit.