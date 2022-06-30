MotoGP: Alex Marquez Signs Deal With Gresini Starting 2023

The fascinating musical chairs game in the lineups of MotoGP racing teams is well underway with the announcement of Suzuki's exit from MotoGP at the end of the season and the rise of several rookie riders. This is especially true for the Ducati and Honda teams since Jack Miller, whose replacement in the Ducati factory team has not yet been decided, will depart the official Ducati team for KTM at the end of the current racing season.

As Honda and Pol Espargaro split next year, this is likewise the situation in both of Honda’s racing teams, as well. Furthermore, Alex Marquez will discontinue his affiliation with Honda at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Marc's younger brother first signed up with the Repsol Honda team for a season before switching to the LCR Honda satellite team, where he will continue to race through the rest of this season. The Spanish rider has just signed a deal with the Gresini Racing team, thus this will be his final year on Honda equipment. Marquez will start riding a Ducati Desmosedici GP for the private team in the upcoming season.

Needless to say, this change of machinery may provide him a fresh start in the top division. Alex Marquez, a Cervera native, has an impressive resume. He won the Moto3 and Moto2 World Championships in 2014 and 2019, respectively, and has finished on the podium 40 times, with 12 race victories and two seconds in the top division in 2020. The seasoned 26-year-old will compete in his fourth season in the premier class and his first on equipment made by Ducati.

In the official press release of the MotoGP, Alex Marquez expressed his excitement saying, “I’m really happy to announce that I’ll be joining Team Gresini MotoGP, and I’m also very excited to be starting this new adventure: it was crucial for me to change in order to recover the same type of motivation I had when I first joined this class. This was the best option for me, with a team that helped writing the history of this championship.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is presently competing in his maiden season in the premier class, and who just won his first pole position, would be joined by the Spaniard, the Italian team said at the time. Be that as it may, it is still unknown if Jorge Martin at Pramac Racing will take Jack Miller’s recently vacated spot at the Ducati Factory team.