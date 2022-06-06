MotoGP riders Marc Marquez, Alex, Marquez, and Fabio Di Giannantonio have worn Shoei’s flagship X-Spirit 3 helmet for years. However, the sponsored riders started the 2022 MotoGP season with Shoei’s latest top-tier lid, the X-SPR Pro. With the mid-season break on the horizon, it seems the brand is happy with the new model’s performance on the race track, launching the X-SPR Pro for the European market.

Shoei constructs the X-SPR Pro’s shock-absorbent shell with its AIM+ (Advanced Integrated Matrix) technique, which combines structured layers of fiberglass, organic/glass fibers, and a polyester resin for both strength and lightness. The firm shaped the shell with an improved integrated rear spoiler, lower air spoiler, and rear stabilizer flaps. Along with the vortex generator found on the new Pinlock-compatible CWR-F2R shield, the helmet’s fine-tuned form now reduces drag by 3 percent.

Gallery: Shoei X-SPR Pro

5 Photos

Similar to the NXR2/RF-1400, the updated X-SPR Pro benefits from a double-locking shield mechanism as well as a new shield base. Shoei also upgraded the helmet’s ventilation system, increasing the airflow with 7 intakes (previous model offered 6 inlets) and 6 exhaust ports. Those using the X-SPR Pro for endurance racing will rejoice over the hydration system compatibility, while every rider will embrace the E.Q.R.S. security system (Emergency Quick Release System).

Those safety preparations nab the flagship lid both ECE 22.06 and FIM homologation approval. On the other hand, the overhauled helmet gains weight in the process, weighing in at 3.2 pounds (previously 3.1 pounds). Shoei doesn’t skimp on comfort either, with the X-SPR Pro offering riders a personalized fit with four outer shell sizes (XS-S/ M/ L/ XL-XXL), a modular center pad, and cheek pads in various thicknesses (31, 35, 39, 43 mm).

The race-bred helmet will come in sizes XS-XXL with customers choosing between white, black, and matte black colorways. Shoei Europe hasn’t released the X-SPR Pro’s availability or pricing just yet, but we fully anticipate the company to rebrand the lid as the X-Fifteen in the U.S. and Japanese markets later this year.