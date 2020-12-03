The Shoei RF-1200 is often regarded as one of the brand’s best lids on the market. Introduced in 2013, Shoei designed the RF-1200 to be quiet, lightweight, well ventilated, and affordable (for a Shoei). It looks like the helmet managed to check all the boxes as over 1,300 users gave it an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on online retail site RevZilla.

That’s a big shell to fill for any model that follows. After seven good years on the market, however, the time has come for the RF-1200 to receive a well-deserved update. The next-gen RF-1400 helmet is here.

The new 1400 builds on all the good things the 1200 already had to offer. It uses the same multi-ply matrix aim+ shell made of hand-laid woven layers of fiberglass and what Shoei refers to as “organic and high-performance materials”, designed to meet the latest Snell and DOT requirements. The RF-1400 is offered with four shell sizes and in liner sizes XS to XXL.

The helmet maker claims that the new RF’s design—developed in a wind-tunnel to optimize aerodynamics—reduces lift by six percent and drag by four percent compared to the 1200. While the four air intake vents design remains, Shoei revised their profile to integrate them better with the shape of the shell. At the back of the head, the air extractor is located under the spoiler.

The RF-1200's CWR-1 visor evolves and turns into the RF-1400's CWR-2 new greenhouse that protects against UV rays, improves visibility, is Pinlock Evo-ready (included with the helmet), and features Vortex Generators that improve aerodynamics and reduce the noise. The new RF also features a locking mechanism located at the center of the chin bar.

Under the shell, the head is protected by a dual-layer of multi-density EPS with integrated grooves that allow air to circulate. Inside, the 3D Max-Dry Interior System II liner keeps the head dry and cozy. The cheek pad design also helps reduce wind noise. The liner can be removed to be washed and features an emergency quick release system.

The all-new Shoei RF-1400 starts at $499.99 for matt colorways and $599.99 for the models with graphics (versus $485.99 for the RF-1200).

