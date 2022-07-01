Meet The SCR-X And SCR-E GT, Scrambler Ducati’s New Folding E-Bikes

The Scrambler brand by Ducati has transformed itself from a mere model line into a lifestyle icon in recent years. Considered by some to be Ducati’s saving grace in the modern era, the Scrambler, across all its iterations, is loved for its rugged, retro-inspired styling, and bare bones character that showcases the more rugged side of Ducati.

In recent years, Scrambler Ducati has released apparel, luggage, and gear items that are perfectly suited to the bikes in its model range. However, it looks like Ducati’s retro-themed sub-brand is slowly getting a dose of Ducati’s Urban Mobility products, too. We’ve seen a good number of Ducati’s urban mobility solutions such as its electric kick-scooter and folding e-bikes. This time around, Ducati, through its Centro Stile Ducati, is working with Platum, a brand under MT Distribution, to offer two new Scrambler Ducati-branded folding e-bikes in the form of the SCR-X and SCR-E GT.

A 48V electric motor that is built into both e-bikes is intended to make city riding enjoyable and environmentally friendly. The SCR-X comes standard with 20 x 4.0-inch road tires, a traditional telescopic front suspension, and an inbuilt rear rack that can carry up to 25 kilograms of cargo. With a full charge, the battery's 499 Wh capacity allows for a range of up to 80 kilometers, or 50 miles, at a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour, or 16 miles per hour. The bike's battery can be taken out and charged separately.

On the other hand, the SCR-E GT has the same size wheels but is fitted with Knobby tires, suggesting its willingness to tread beyond the beaten path. Additionally, the bike's frame is slightly more robust and has front and rear suspension supports. Furthermore, a bigger 614 Wh battery pack for the SCR-E GT is added. This gives it just a bit more juice to lug around that excess weight, providing the same range of 80 kilometers (50 miles) on a full charge.

A 48V Bafang hub-mounted motor that can deliver 60 Nm of peak torque powers both e-bikes. A Shimano Tourney 7-speed gearbox allows the rider to better optimize gearing in different riding conditions, as well as treat the e-bike like a standard bicycle, should they wish to get a workout in. A waterproof LCD display allows you to keep track of vital info such as speed, battery charge, and assist-level. Lastly, the bikes feature an aluminum frame that can easily be folded, and can fit in the rear compartment of a standard hatchback or SUV.

Ducati is expected to release the new SCR-X and SCR-E GT electric bicycles starting in July, 2022, across all Ducati dealerships and online platforms.