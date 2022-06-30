It’s the last day of June, 2022, and you know what that means? Tomorrow is the first of July—which means that World Ducati Week 2022 is less than a month away! As the House of Bologna has already informed everyone, there are a whole bunch of events planned. From the Race of Champions to an exclusive sneak peek at a coming model, there’s a lot to look forward to from July 22 through 24.

To round out the end of June, though, Ducati decided to throw a little more whipped cream on that sundae. While most of us are used to thinking of OEMs showing up at EICMA, it seems that this time, EICMA is showing up to World Ducati Week 2022.

No, that doesn’t mean that other OEMs will suddenly show up and start displaying their new bikes at this worldwide celebration by and for Ducatisti. Instead, EICMA simply plans to be in attendance at the event—probably to get WDW attendees hyped for the upcoming EICMA 2022 event later in the year.

Additionally, both EICMA and Ducati want us to know, Ducati plans to attend EICMA 2022. "An extraordinary and unmissable opportunity to keep the attention on our event alive and enjoy the occasion together with all the fans of the Red bikes of Borgo Panigale, who are also fans and visitors of EICMA,” EICMA executive director Giacomo Casartelli said in a statement.

“We are happy to be able to do it in a place rich in significance, where the heart beats fast for motorcycles and, above all, for that special Italian know-how interpreted with excellence by Ducati. At the same time, we are delighted that this collaboration will continue during the 2022 edition of the International two-wheel exhibition,” he added.

Did you love Ducati’s World Première format? If you did, don’t worry—according to Ducati, that isn’t going anywhere. Apparently, Ducati took stock of the current pulse of its fans, said “why not both?” and planned accordingly.

“I am happy to announce that we will be hosting EICMA at World Ducati Week. It is also a pleasure to confirm that Ducati will meet all Ducatisti and enthusiasts at its stand during the 2022 edition of the International two-wheel exhibition,” said Ducati marketing and communications director Patrizia Cianetti.

“At the same time, we will also continue to enhance the digital approach with the Ducati World Première web series, a moment much awaited by the international community, which will return with new episodes in the autumn to present all the new products for 2023. Our desire is to stay in touch with Ducatisti from all over the world through digital channels, at the same time taking advantage of the opportunity of this important event to offer everyone the possibility to admire and touch our motorcycles first-hand,” she added.

Are you touching the bikes or are the bikes touching you? There’s probably no wrong answer here, but we look forward to seeing all that Ducati has to show us in 2022.